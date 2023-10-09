On the Site:
Utah Tech sexual assault suspect arrested after being recognized by another woman

Oct 8, 2023, 8:21 PM

The suspect in the alleged sexual assault on the Utah Tech University campus on Sept. 16....

The suspect in the alleged sexual assault on the Utah Tech University campus on Sept. 16. (St. George Police)

(St. George Police)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE — A man who is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple women on the Utah Tech University campus is in police custody.

Humberto Rios-Barrios, 29, was booked into Washington County Jail on misdemeanor counts of sexual battery and disorderly conduct, according to the police affidavit.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 16, Utah Tech University police responded to a sexual assault incident near the Greater Zion Stadium,

According to the affidavit, the victim said the suspect, Rios-Barrios, approached her while walking her dog, began asking her questions about the stadium hours, and appeared to leave.

The victim told police she began walking away when Rios-Barrios ran behind her and inappropriately touched her. The victim said she smacked his hands away and told him not to touch her, and Rios-Barrios ran away.

According to the affidavit, the victim gave police a description of Rios-Barrios, who was seen on video surveillance walking across campus.

On the same day, a second female victim reported to UTU police of a man matching Rios-Barrios’s description who also sexually assaulted her near the stadium.

According to the affidavit, the second victim said Rios-Barrios asked her if she knew how to enter the football stadium. As she spoke to him, Rios-Barrios inappropriately touched her and fled from the scene.

A short time later, UTU police responded to a suspicious person, later identified as Rios-Barrios, who was following a third female victim while she was on a run.

The third victim told police that Rios-Barrios startled her by reaching out to her and appeared to try to grab her.

“As she was running away, she heard the male yell out, I’m just (expletive) with you and laugh,” the affidavit stated.

UTU police confirmed the same suspect was involved in these three incidents and sent an alert to all UTU students about the suspect with a description and the alleged interactions with the victims.

According to the affidavit, two additional female victims came forward to UTU police. They reported similar experiences of the suspect approaching them with a conversation, distracting them, and inappropriately touching them.

On Oct. 7, a woman said that Rios-Barrios approached her and asked her where the gym was. She told police she recognized him from the media release and called police, who took Rios-Barrios into custody.

According to the affidavit, Rios-Barrios was read his Miranda rights and agreed to answer the police’s questions.

After being told about the multiple calls from victims about a man matching his description who sexually assaulted them, Rios-Barrios requested a lawyer and refused to speak to police. Police noted that Rios-Barrios wore the same pants and shoes as the suspect on Sept. 16.

“While transporting (Rios-Barrios) to the jail, he told me he had done something stupid, and he asked me if he would have to register as a sex offender,” the affidavit stated. “He seemed to know why he was being booked without us telling him exactly what he was being arrested for.”

According to the affidavit, Rios-Barrios has no ties to the St. George area and told police he “comes up here to get out of Las Vegas when he has free time.”

