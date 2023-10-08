On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

49ers Linebacker Fred Warner Forces Fumble On Sunday Night Football

Oct 8, 2023, 7:19 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars linebacker Fred Warner forced a fumble that was recovered by the San Francisco 49ers during their Sunday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Fred Warner forces fumble against Cowboys

The 49ers hosted the Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, October 8.

RELATED: 49ers LB Fred Warner Picks Off Cowboys QB Dak Prescott During Divisional Round

With 46 remaining in the opening quarter, Tony Pollard ran the the ball before Warner went to tackle the Cowboys running back. The former BYU standout punched the ball free from Pollard’s possession while tackling him to the turf.

San Francisco’s K. Givens recovered the ball at the Dallas 16-yard line.

RELATED STORIES

At the time of Warner’s forced fumble, the Niners owned a 7-0 lead over the visitors. During the first quarter, Warner recorded two tackles and a forced fumble.

Warner entered the game having recorded 33 total tackles, 24 solo tackles, one sack, and two pass breakups in the first four games of the season.

The Niners entered the Week 5 contest with a 4-0 record.

San Francisco’s game against Dallas is televised on KSL 5 TV.

About Fred Warner

Prior to his time in the NFL, the San Marcos, California native played at BYU from 2014-17.

During his four seasons in Provo, the linebacker recorded 264 total tackles, 158 solo tackles, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, seven interceptions, 13 pass breakups, and two touchdowns.

Warner was selected by the Niners with the No. 70 overall pick during the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Last season, Warner had 130 total tackles, 79 solo tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and 10 pass breakups in 17 regular season games.

During his five seasons in the league, Warner has recorded 634 total tackles, 411 solo tackles, 6.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, four interceptions, 35 pass breakups, and one touchdown in 81 games played.

During his career in the postseason, Warner has posted 64 total tackles, 40 solo tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and four pass breakups in nine playoff games.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Cougars, Utes Show Out During NFL’s Week 5

Here is how the players with ties to the state of Utah performed during the fifth week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

26 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

49ers’ Fred Warner Shines During Sunday Night Football Win Over Cowboys

Fred Warner recorded a special performance during the Sunday Night Football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys.

41 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

John Collins Throws Down Alley Oop, Hits Three In Jazz Debut

John Collins first basket as a member of the Utah Jazz came from beyond the three-point line against the Los Angeles Clippers. 

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Las Vegas Aces Dominate New York Liberty In WNBA Finals Opener

The Las Vegas Aces pulled away from the New York Liberty in the second half to win 99-82 on Sunday in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rams’ Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua Connect For Rookie’s Second Touchdown

Puka Nacua connected with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford for the rookie's second straight game with a touchdown catch.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Texans TE Dalton Schultz Scores Second Touchdown Of 2023

Dalton Schultz scored his second touchdown of the season in the Houston Texans' Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

49ers Linebacker Fred Warner Forces Fumble On Sunday Night Football