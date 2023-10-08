49ers Linebacker Fred Warner Forces Fumble On Sunday Night Football

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars linebacker Fred Warner forced a fumble that was recovered by the San Francisco 49ers during their Sunday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Fred Warner forces fumble against Cowboys

The 49ers hosted the Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, October 8.

With 46 remaining in the opening quarter, Tony Pollard ran the the ball before Warner went to tackle the Cowboys running back. The former BYU standout punched the ball free from Pollard’s possession while tackling him to the turf.

San Francisco’s K. Givens recovered the ball at the Dallas 16-yard line.

At the time of Warner’s forced fumble, the Niners owned a 7-0 lead over the visitors. During the first quarter, Warner recorded two tackles and a forced fumble.

Warner entered the game having recorded 33 total tackles, 24 solo tackles, one sack, and two pass breakups in the first four games of the season.

The Niners entered the Week 5 contest with a 4-0 record.

San Francisco’s game against Dallas is televised on KSL 5 TV.

About Fred Warner

During his five seasons in the league, Warner has recorded 634 total tackles, 411 solo tackles, 6.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, four interceptions, 35 pass breakups, and one touchdown in 81 games played.

During his career in the postseason, Warner has posted 64 total tackles, 40 solo tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and four pass breakups in nine playoff games.

