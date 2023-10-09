On the Site:
NATIONAL NEWS

What’s open and closed on Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Oct 8, 2023, 8:04 PM

Customers use ATMs at a Wells Fargo Bank on April 14 in San Bruno, California. Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citibank branches will be closed on Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Columbus Day. Photo credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images. This image is for use with this specific article only.

BY RAMISHAH MARUF


CNN

(CNN) — Americans celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Columbus Day on the second Monday of October each year.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day recognizes the contributions and legacy of those who lived here long before Christopher Columbus erroneously claimed to have discovered America. President Joe Biden formally recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day in 2021 by signing a proclamation stating that federal policies “systematically sought to assimilate and displace Native people and eradicate Native cultures.”

Some states officially celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day and others commemorate it through proclamations. More than 100 cities have replaced Columbus Day altogether with the holiday.

While many will be off from school or office jobs and enjoying the long weekend, some may be wondering what’s open and closed.

Banks

Monday is a Federal Reserve bank holiday. However, markets will be open – Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange will be trading.

Out of the major US Banks, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citibank branches will be closed.

Chase Bank and TD Bank will be open for Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

As always, you can utilize online banking or ATM services.

Mail

The United States Postal Service will be closed and won’t deliver mail or packages.

However, if you need to get mail out, UPS and FedEx will mostly be operating as usual. FedEx Express and FedEx Ground Economy will have modified service. UPS will fully function as normal.

Retail

Most big box retailers, such as Target, Walmart and Kroger, will be open. Make sure to check with local businesses for their operating hours.

Government institutions

Since it’s a government holiday, government buildings will be closed – think the DMV, libraries, courts and offices.

