CRIME

Lehi man arrested for alleged murder of his wife

Oct 8, 2023, 8:39 PM

FILE PHOTO (Lehi Police Department/Facebook)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

LEHI — Lehi police say an 85-year-old man was arrested Friday for the alleged murder of his wife.

According to the probable cause statement, officers were called to near 670 N. Locust Lane on Friday.

Once on scene, officers discovered the victim’s husband was covered in blood. The suspect has been identified as Ronald Morgan, 85.


Officers also report that the suspect made the alleged utterance that he had killed her.

According to the probable cause statement, the victim was found deceased in her bedroom and had suffered several traumatic injuries.

According to the probable cause statement, as the suspect was entering an ambulance for treatment of his injuries, he allegedly yelled at family members outside the home that he had killed her.

During an interview with police, Morgan stated that he had been frustrated for several months. “And that frustration had been building and building until he lost it,” the probable cause statement read.

Also, during the interview, Morgan told police prior to the incident he would get bad thoughts when he was frustrated with the victim.

Morgan has been booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of aggravated murder.

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

