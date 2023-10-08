John Collins Throws Down Alley Oop, Hits Three In Jazz Debut

SALT LAKE CITY – John Collins first basket as a member of the Utah Jazz came from beyond the three-point line against the Los Angeles Clippers.

With just under eight minutes left to play in the first half, Collins comfortably caught a pass from Collin Sexton and stepped into the three with no hesitation.

Here’s a look at Collins first bucket as a Jazzman.

first bucket as a Jazzman for @jcollins20_ 🎶 pic.twitter.com/TpHOubQmsU — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 9, 2023

The three is a promising sign from Collins who had the worst three-point shooting year of his career last season with the Atlanta Hawks.

Despite his career 35 percent three-point average, Collins shot just 29 percent from downtown in his final season in Atlanta.

After a three point first half, Collins opened the third quarter with a monster alley-oop dunk, again on the feed from Sexton.

we can get used to this 👇 pic.twitter.com/qML4IHXmqc — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 9, 2023

John Collins is one of the most athletic forwards in the NBA and showed off his bounciness in his first game as a Jazz man.

Jazz Preseason Schedule

The Jazz and Los Angeles will follow up their preseason opener with a second exhibition against each other in Seattle, Washington on October 10.

Following the two-game series with the Clippers, the Jazz will host the Portland Trail Blazers. Utah will also host the New Zealand Breakers of the NBL for the team’s preseason home finale on October 16.

The Jazz will wrap up their preseason schedule with a road exhibition against the Sacramento Kings on October 19.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops