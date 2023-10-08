49ers’ Fred Warner Shines During Sunday Night Football Win Over Cowboys

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars linebacker Fred Warner recorded a special performance during the Sunday Night Football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys.

Fred Warner dazzles on Sunday Night Football

The 49ers hosted the Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, October 8.

During San Francisco’s 42-10 victory, the former BYU standout had a spectacular performance.

Warner posted a stat lin of eight total tackles, five solo tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, one pass breakup, one quarterback hit, and one interception.

Forced Fumble

Sack

Interception Fred Warner is doing it all tonight. #DALvsSF pic.twitter.com/HBhmnlwubp — NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2023

RELATED: 49ers LB Fred Warner Picks Off Cowboys QB Dak Prescott During Divisional Round

With 46 seconds remaining in the opening quarter, Tony Pollard ran the ball before Warner went to tackle the Cowboys running back. Warner punched the ball free from Pollard’s possession while tackling him to the turf.

San Francisco’s Kevin Givens recovered the ball at the Dallas 16-yard line.

In the second half, Warner opened the fourth quarter with an interception of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who tossed three picks in the game.

San Francisco ended up beating Dallas by 32 points. The victory was the 49ers’ fifteenth in a row, which tied a franchise record.

Warner entered the game having recorded 33 total tackles, 24 solo tackles, one sack, and two pass breakups in the first four games of the season.

With the win, the 49ers improved their record to 5-0.

San Francisco’s next game is on the road against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX.

About Fred Warner

During his five seasons in the league, Warner has recorded 634 total tackles, 411 solo tackles, 6.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, four interceptions, 35 pass breakups, and one touchdown in 81 games played.

During his career in the postseason, Warner has posted 64 total tackles, 40 solo tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and four pass breakups in nine playoff games.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland