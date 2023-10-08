Former Cougars, Utes Show Out During NFL’s Week 5
Oct 8, 2023, 9:47 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah played during the fifth week of the 2023 NFL regular season.
#LocalsInTheNFL Week 5 Recap
Former Utah Utes
Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (5-0)
The former Utah quarterback and the Eagles beat the Los Angeles Rams, 23-14.
Next Game: @ New York Jets on Sunday, October 15 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
Leki Fotu – Defensive Tackle – Arizona Cardinals (1-4)
The former Utah defensive lineman had three total tackles and two solo tackles in Arizona’s 34-20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 15 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons (3-2)
The former Utah defensive back and the Falcons beat the Houston Texans, 21-19.
Next Game: vs. Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (3-2)
The former Utah quarterback and the Ravens suffered a 17-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Next Game: @ Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 15 at 7:30 a.m. (MDT) on NFL Network
Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (3-2)
The former Utah defensive back had five total tackles and three solo tackles in Baltimore’s 17-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Next Game: @ Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 15 at 7:30 a.m. (MDT) on NFL Network
Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (3-2)
The former Utah tight end had two receptions for 19 yards in Buffalo’s 25-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Sunday, October 15 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV
Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (1-4)
The former Utah defensive back was inactive for Chicago’s 40-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Thursday, October 5.
Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (2-2)
The former Utah linebacker and the Browns had a bye week in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
Next Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (1-4)
The former Utah offensive lineman and the Broncos suffered a 31-23 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Next Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, October 12 on Prime Video
Julian Blackmon – Safety – Indianapolis Colts (3-2)
The former Utah defensive back had five total tackles, four solo tackles, one pass breakup, and an interception in Indianapolis’ 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans.
Next Game: @ Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Matt Gay – Kicker – Indianapolis Colts (3-2)
The former Utah kicker was 3/3 on field goals and 2/2 on PATs in Indianapolis’ 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans.
Next Game: @ Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts (3-2)
The former Utah running back had 23 carries for 165 yards and two touchdowns in Indianapolis’ 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans. He also had two receptions for 30 yards.
Next Game: @ Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Devin Lloyd – Linebacker – Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2)
The former Utah linebacker was inactive for Jacksonville’s 25-20 win over the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Next Game: vs. Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints (3-2)
The former Utah linebacker had one tackle in New Orleans’ 34-0 win over the New England Patriots.
Next Game: @ Houston Texans on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (5-0)
The former Utah wide receiver returned two punts for 35 yards in Philadelphia’s 23-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Next Game: @ New York Jets on Sunday, October 15 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (5-0)
The former Utah punter punted the ball four times with an average of 46.8 yards per kick in San Francisco’s 42-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.
Next Game: @ Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Cody Barton – Washington Commanders (2-3)
The former Utah linebacker had eight total tackles and five solo tackles in Washington’s 40-20 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday, October 5.
Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Practice Squad
- Jackson Barton – Offensive Lineman – Arizona Cardinals (1-4)
- Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 15 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
- Cole Fotheringham – Tight End – Las Vegas Raiders (1-3)
- Next Game: vs. New England Patriots on Sunday, October 15 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on CBS
- Terrell Burgess – Safety – Washington Commanders (2-3)
- Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Injured Reserve
- Tim Patrick – Wide Receiver – Denver Broncos (1-4)
- Next Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, October 12 on Prime Video
- Bradlee Anae – Defensive Lineman – New York Jets (2-3)
- Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 15 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
- Braeden Daniels – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (2-3)
- Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Former BYU Cougars
Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)
The former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant and the Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings, 27-20.
Next Game: vs. Denver Broncos on Thursday, October 12 on Prime Video
Tyler Allgeier – Running Back – Atlanta Falcons (3-2)
The former BYU running back had 17 carries for 40 yards in Atlanta’s 21-19 win over the Houston Texans. Allegeier was also targeted once as a receiver.
Next Game: vs. Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
. @tylerallgeier25 picks up the 2pt conversion 🤙
📺 https://t.co/SHhN01Du8S pic.twitter.com/nr3oGt235x
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 8, 2023
Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (3-2)
The former BYU linebacker had one tackle in Baltimore’s 17-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Next Game: @ Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 15 at 7:30 a.m. (MDT) on NFL Network
Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (2-2)
The former BYU linebacker and the Browns had a bye week in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
Next Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (2-2)
The former BYU defensive back and the Packers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, October 9 on ABC/ESPN.
Next Game: Bye Week
Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Indianapolis Colts (3-2)
The former BYU offensive lineman and the Colts beat the Tennessee Titans, 23-16.
Next Game: @ Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Michael Davis – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)
The former BYU defensive back and the Chargers had a bye week in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
Next Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN
Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (2-3)
The former BYU wide receiver had seven receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown in Los Angeles’ 23-14 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Next Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 15 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
.@AsapPuka‘s strong start to the season isn’t slowing down. 🐏🏈
More on the rookie from @BYUfootball‘s second career touchdown. 🤙#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #RamsHouse #PHIvsLAR #BYUFOOTBALL https://t.co/JBz9hRUZOZ
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 8, 2023
Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (4-1)
The former BYU running back and the Dolphins beat the New York Giants, 31-16.
Next Game: vs. Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Minnesota Vikings (1-4)
The former BYU quarterback and the Vikings suffered a 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Next Game: @ Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Khyris Tonga – Defensive Tackle – Minnesota Vikings (1-4)
The former BYU defensive lineman was inactive for Minnesota’s 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Next Game: @ Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Taysom Hill – Quarterback – New Orleans Saints (3-2)
The former BYU quarterback had three carries for 19 yards and one reception for a yard in New Orleans’ 34-0 win over the New England Patriots.
Next Game: @ Houston Texans on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
.@T_Hill4 gave him the stiff arm 💪
📺: #NOvsNE on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/LxW25sxPWA pic.twitter.com/YfmmgrVVWs
— NFL (@NFL) October 8, 2023
Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets (2-3)
The former BYU quarterback was 19/26 passing for 199 yards and an interception in New York’s 31-21 win over the Denver Broncos. Wilson also had three carries for 26 yards.
Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 15 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
OH MY, @ZachWilson to @GarrettWilson_V 🎯#NYJvsDEN on CBS pic.twitter.com/zJE3PCsErO
— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 8, 2023
Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (5-0)
The former BYU linebacker had eight total tackles, five solo tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, one pass breakup, one quarterback hit, and one interception in San Francisco’s 42-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.
Next Game: @ Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
.@fred_warner was in All-Pro form during the @49ers‘ blowout win over the @dallascowboys on @SNFonNBC. 😤#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #SNF #FTTB #DALvsSF #BYUFOOTBALLhttps://t.co/YlbL2dATYY
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 9, 2023
Practice Squad
- Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)
- Next Game: vs. Denver Broncos on Thursday, October 12 on Prime Video
- Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – New York Giants (1-4)
- Next Game: @ Buffalo Bills on Sunday, October 15 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV
- Chris Wilcox – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)
- Next Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN
Injured Reserve
- Brady Christensen – Offensive Lineman – Carolina Panthers (0-5)
- Next Game: @ Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
- Jamaal Williams – Running Back – New Orleans Saints (3-2)
- Next Game: @ Houston Texans on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
- Dax Milne – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (2-3)
- Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Former Utah State Aggies
Patrick Scales – Long Snapper – Chicago Bears (1-4)
The former Utah State long snapper and the Bears beat the Washington Commanders, 40-20, on Thursday, October 5.
Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Jalen Davis – Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals (2-3)
The former Utah State defensive back and the Bengals beat the Arizona Cardinals, 34-20.
Next Game: vs. Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (2-2)
The former Utah State quarterback and the Packers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, October 9 on ABC/ESPN.
Next Game: Bye Week
Dallin Leavitt – Safety – Green Bay Packers (2-2)
The former Utah State defensive back and the Packers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, October 9 on ABC/ESPN.
Next Game: Bye Week
Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks (3-1)
The former Utah State linebacker and the Seahawks had a bye week in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
Next Game: @ Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1)
The former Utah State wide receiver and the Buccaneers had a bye week in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 15 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
Tyler Larsen – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (2-3)
The former Utah State offensive lineman and the Commanders suffered a 40-20 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday, October 5.
Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Practice Squad
- Derek Wright – Wide Receiver – Carolina Panthers (0-5)
- Next Game: @ Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
- Nick Vigil – Linebacker – Minnesota Vikings (1-4)
- Next Game: @ Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Former Weber State Wildcats
Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (3-2)
The former Weber State defensive back had three tackles and a quarterback hit in Buffalo’s 25-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Sunday, October 15 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV
Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (2-3)
The former Weber State defensive lineman had four total tackles and two solo tackles in Los Angeles’ 23-14 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Next Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 15 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints (3-2)
The former Weber State wide receiver had two receptions for 28 yards in New Orleans’ 34-0 win over the New England Patriots. Shaheed also returned one kickoff for 18 yards and three punts for 22 yards.
Next Game: @ Houston Texans on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (5-0)
The former Weber State offensive lineman and the Eagles beat the Los Angeles Rams, 23-14.
Next Game: @ New York Jets on Sunday, October 15 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds
Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2)
The former Southern Utah defensive back had one tackle in Pittsburgh’s 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Next Game: Bye Week
Injured Reserve
- Braxton Jones – Offensive Lineman – Chicago Bears (1-4)
- Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Former High School Standouts
Kaden Elliss – Linebacker – Atlanta Falcons (Judge Memorial/Idaho) (3-2)
The former Judge Memorial standout had six total tackles and four solo tackles in Atlanta’s 21-19 win over the Houston Texans.
Next Game: vs. Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Chicago Bears (Orem/Oregon) (1-4)
The former Orem standout played 22 snaps on special teams in Chicago’s 40-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Thursday, October 5.
Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Jay Tufele – Defensive Tackle – Cincinnati Bengals (Bingham/USC) (2-3)
The former Bingham standout and the Bengals beat the Arizona Cardinals, 34-20.
Next Game: vs. Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (2-2)
The former East standout and the Browns had a bye week in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
Next Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (4-1)
The former Desert Hills standout and the Lions beat the Carolina Panthers, 42-24.
Next Game: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 15 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX
Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (2-3)
The former Bingham standout had seven receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown in Houston’s 21-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Next Game: vs. New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Former @BinghamFB standout @BinghamBaller9 is developing a connection with @HoustonTexans QB @CJ7STROUD. #LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #WeAreTexans #HOUvsATL https://t.co/Xse1omrJmN
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 8, 2023
Alohi Gilman – Safety – Los Angeles Chargers (Orem/Notre Dame) (2-2)
The former Orem standout and the Chargers had a bye week in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
Next Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN
Simi Fehoko – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Chargers (Brighton/Stanford) (2-2)
The former Orem standout and the Chargers had a bye week in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
Next Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN
Andre James – Offensive Lineman – Las Vegas Raiders (Herriman/UCLA) (1-3)
The former Herriman standout and the Raiders host the Green Bay Packers on Monday, October 9 on ABC/ESPN.
Next Game: vs. New England Patriots on Sunday, October 15 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on CBS
Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Snow/Oklahoma State) (3-2)
The former East and Snow College standout had nine carries for 40 yards and three receptions for 39 yards in Pittsburgh’s 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Next Game: Bye Week
MY GOODNESS JAYLEN WARREN 😮💨
📺: #BALvsPIT on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/LxW25sxPWA pic.twitter.com/zRIxDYDPR5
— NFL (@NFL) October 8, 2023
Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)
- Bryan Mone – Defensive Tackle – Seattle Seahawks (Highland/Michigan) (3-1)
- Next Game: @ Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS
Injured Reserve
- Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (5-0)
- Next Game: @ Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX
Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).
