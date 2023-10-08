Former Cougars, Utes Show Out During NFL’s Week 5

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah played during the fifth week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

#LocalsInTheNFL Week 5 Recap

Former Utah Utes

Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (5-0)

The former Utah quarterback and the Eagles beat the Los Angeles Rams, 23-14.

Next Game: @ New York Jets on Sunday, October 15 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Leki Fotu – Defensive Tackle – Arizona Cardinals (1-4)

The former Utah defensive lineman had three total tackles and two solo tackles in Arizona’s 34-20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 15 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons (3-2)

The former Utah defensive back and the Falcons beat the Houston Texans, 21-19.

Next Game: vs. Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (3-2)

The former Utah quarterback and the Ravens suffered a 17-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Next Game: @ Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 15 at 7:30 a.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (3-2)

The former Utah defensive back had five total tackles and three solo tackles in Baltimore’s 17-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Next Game: @ Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 15 at 7:30 a.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (3-2)

The former Utah tight end had two receptions for 19 yards in Buffalo’s 25-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Sunday, October 15 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (1-4)

The former Utah defensive back was inactive for Chicago’s 40-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Thursday, October 5.

Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (2-2)

The former Utah linebacker and the Browns had a bye week in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Next Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (1-4)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Broncos suffered a 31-23 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Next Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, October 12 on Prime Video

Julian Blackmon – Safety – Indianapolis Colts (3-2)

The former Utah defensive back had five total tackles, four solo tackles, one pass breakup, and an interception in Indianapolis’ 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Next Game: @ Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Matt Gay – Kicker – Indianapolis Colts (3-2)

The former Utah kicker was 3/3 on field goals and 2/2 on PATs in Indianapolis’ 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Next Game: @ Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts (3-2)

The former Utah running back had 23 carries for 165 yards and two touchdowns in Indianapolis’ 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans. He also had two receptions for 30 yards.

Next Game: @ Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Devin Lloyd – Linebacker – Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2)

The former Utah linebacker was inactive for Jacksonville’s 25-20 win over the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Next Game: vs. Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints (3-2)

The former Utah linebacker had one tackle in New Orleans’ 34-0 win over the New England Patriots.

Next Game: @ Houston Texans on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (5-0)

The former Utah wide receiver returned two punts for 35 yards in Philadelphia’s 23-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Next Game: @ New York Jets on Sunday, October 15 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (5-0)

The former Utah punter punted the ball four times with an average of 46.8 yards per kick in San Francisco’s 42-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: @ Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Cody Barton – Washington Commanders (2-3)

The former Utah linebacker had eight total tackles and five solo tackles in Washington’s 40-20 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday, October 5.

Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Practice Squad

Jackson Barton – Offensive Lineman – Arizona Cardinals (1-4) Next Game: @ Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 15 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Cole Fotheringham – Tight End – Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) Next Game: vs. New England Patriots on Sunday, October 15 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Terrell Burgess – Safety – Washington Commanders (2-3) Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS



Injured Reserve

Tim Patrick – Wide Receiver – Denver Broncos (1-4) Next Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, October 12 on Prime Video

Bradlee Anae – Defensive Lineman – New York Jets (2-3) Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 15 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Braeden Daniels – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (2-3) Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS



Former BYU Cougars

Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)

The former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant and the Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings, 27-20.

Next Game: vs. Denver Broncos on Thursday, October 12 on Prime Video

Tyler Allgeier – Running Back – Atlanta Falcons (3-2)

The former BYU running back had 17 carries for 40 yards in Atlanta’s 21-19 win over the Houston Texans. Allegeier was also targeted once as a receiver.

Next Game: vs. Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (3-2)

The former BYU linebacker had one tackle in Baltimore’s 17-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Next Game: @ Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 15 at 7:30 a.m. (MDT) on NFL Network

Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (2-2)

The former BYU linebacker and the Browns had a bye week in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Next Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (2-2)

The former BYU defensive back and the Packers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, October 9 on ABC/ESPN.

Next Game: Bye Week

Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Indianapolis Colts (3-2)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Colts beat the Tennessee Titans, 23-16.

Next Game: @ Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Michael Davis – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)

The former BYU defensive back and the Chargers had a bye week in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Next Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN

Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (2-3)

The former BYU wide receiver had seven receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown in Los Angeles’ 23-14 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Next Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 15 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (4-1)

The former BYU running back and the Dolphins beat the New York Giants, 31-16.

Next Game: vs. Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Minnesota Vikings (1-4)

The former BYU quarterback and the Vikings suffered a 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Next Game: @ Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Khyris Tonga – Defensive Tackle – Minnesota Vikings (1-4)

The former BYU defensive lineman was inactive for Minnesota’s 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Next Game: @ Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Taysom Hill – Quarterback – New Orleans Saints (3-2)

The former BYU quarterback had three carries for 19 yards and one reception for a yard in New Orleans’ 34-0 win over the New England Patriots.

Next Game: @ Houston Texans on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets (2-3)

The former BYU quarterback was 19/26 passing for 199 yards and an interception in New York’s 31-21 win over the Denver Broncos. Wilson also had three carries for 26 yards.

Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 15 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (5-0)

The former BYU linebacker had eight total tackles, five solo tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, one pass breakup, one quarterback hit, and one interception in San Francisco’s 42-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: @ Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Practice Squad

Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) Next Game: vs. Denver Broncos on Thursday, October 12 on Prime Video

Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – New York Giants (1-4) Next Game: @ Buffalo Bills on Sunday, October 15 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Chris Wilcox – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) Next Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN



Injured Reserve

Brady Christensen – Offensive Lineman – Carolina Panthers (0-5) Next Game: @ Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Jamaal Williams – Running Back – New Orleans Saints (3-2) Next Game: @ Houston Texans on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Dax Milne – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (2-3) Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS



Former Utah State Aggies

Patrick Scales – Long Snapper – Chicago Bears (1-4)

The former Utah State long snapper and the Bears beat the Washington Commanders, 40-20, on Thursday, October 5.

Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Jalen Davis – Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals (2-3)

The former Utah State defensive back and the Bengals beat the Arizona Cardinals, 34-20.

Next Game: vs. Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (2-2)

The former Utah State quarterback and the Packers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, October 9 on ABC/ESPN.

Next Game: Bye Week

Dallin Leavitt – Safety – Green Bay Packers (2-2)

The former Utah State defensive back and the Packers play the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, October 9 on ABC/ESPN.

Next Game: Bye Week

Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks (3-1)

The former Utah State linebacker and the Seahawks had a bye week in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Next Game: @ Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1)

The former Utah State wide receiver and the Buccaneers had a bye week in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 15 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Tyler Larsen – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (2-3)

The former Utah State offensive lineman and the Commanders suffered a 40-20 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday, October 5.

Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Practice Squad

Derek Wright – Wide Receiver – Carolina Panthers (0-5) Next Game: @ Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Nick Vigil – Linebacker – Minnesota Vikings (1-4) Next Game: @ Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX



Former Weber State Wildcats

Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (3-2)

The former Weber State defensive back had three tackles and a quarterback hit in Buffalo’s 25-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Next Game: vs. New York Giants on Sunday, October 15 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (2-3)

The former Weber State defensive lineman had four total tackles and two solo tackles in Los Angeles’ 23-14 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Next Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 15 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints (3-2)

The former Weber State wide receiver had two receptions for 28 yards in New Orleans’ 34-0 win over the New England Patriots. Shaheed also returned one kickoff for 18 yards and three punts for 22 yards.

Next Game: @ Houston Texans on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (5-0)

The former Weber State offensive lineman and the Eagles beat the Los Angeles Rams, 23-14.

Next Game: @ New York Jets on Sunday, October 15 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2)

The former Southern Utah defensive back had one tackle in Pittsburgh’s 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Next Game: Bye Week

Injured Reserve

Braxton Jones – Offensive Lineman – Chicago Bears (1-4) Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX



Former High School Standouts

Kaden Elliss – Linebacker – Atlanta Falcons (Judge Memorial/Idaho) (3-2)

The former Judge Memorial standout had six total tackles and four solo tackles in Atlanta’s 21-19 win over the Houston Texans.

Next Game: vs. Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Chicago Bears (Orem/Oregon) (1-4)

The former Orem standout played 22 snaps on special teams in Chicago’s 40-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Thursday, October 5.

Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Jay Tufele – Defensive Tackle – Cincinnati Bengals (Bingham/USC) (2-3)

The former Bingham standout and the Bengals beat the Arizona Cardinals, 34-20.

Next Game: vs. Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (2-2)

The former East standout and the Browns had a bye week in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Next Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (4-1)

The former Desert Hills standout and the Lions beat the Carolina Panthers, 42-24.

Next Game: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 15 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (2-3)

The former Bingham standout had seven receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown in Houston’s 21-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Next Game: vs. New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Alohi Gilman – Safety – Los Angeles Chargers (Orem/Notre Dame) (2-2)

The former Orem standout and the Chargers had a bye week in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Next Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN

Simi Fehoko – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Chargers (Brighton/Stanford) (2-2)

The former Orem standout and the Chargers had a bye week in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Next Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Monday, October 16 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN

Andre James – Offensive Lineman – Las Vegas Raiders (Herriman/UCLA) (1-3)

The former Herriman standout and the Raiders host the Green Bay Packers on Monday, October 9 on ABC/ESPN.

Next Game: vs. New England Patriots on Sunday, October 15 at 2:05 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Snow/Oklahoma State) (3-2)

The former East and Snow College standout had nine carries for 40 yards and three receptions for 39 yards in Pittsburgh’s 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Next Game: Bye Week

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)

Bryan Mone – Defensive Tackle – Seattle Seahawks (Highland/Michigan) (3-1) Next Game: @ Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS



Injured Reserve

Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (5-0) Next Game: @ Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 15 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX



