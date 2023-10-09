US raises the death toll to 9 of Americans killed in the weekend Hamas attacks on Israel
Oct 9, 2023, 7:29 AM | Updated: 7:56 am
(Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)
Oct 9, 2023, 7:29 AM | Updated: 7:56 am
(Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)
Israel’s military is scouring the country’s south for Hamas fighters, guarding breaches in its border fence and pounding the Gaza Strip from the air as it vows to lay total siege to the impoverished, Hamas-ruled territory in the wake of an unprecedented weekend incursion.
3 hours ago
At least three Americans have been killed in the attacks in Israel close to the Gaza border, according to an internal US government memo reviewed by CNN.
18 hours ago
President Joe Biden has condemned what he says is the “unconscionable” assault by Hamas militants and his administration is pledging to ensure Israel has “what it needs to defend itself.”
2 days ago
Brigham Young University officials say all students at its Jerusalem Center are safe and accounted for after Hamas attacked Israel on Saturday.
2 days ago
In the latest fight between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, an Israel tour guide from Utah, has a front-row seat.
2 days ago
Hand grenade fragments were found in the bodies of people who died in the Aug. 23 crash of mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plane, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin
4 days ago
Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.
These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.
While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.
Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.
The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.
This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy.