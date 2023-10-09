On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

How To Watch Game Night Live: Syracuse Titans @ Davis Darts

Oct 9, 2023, 9:00 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYGame Night Live returns in Week 10 with a regular season finale meeting between a pair of 6A foes in the Syracuse Titans and Davis Darts.

RELATED STORIES

You can find and stream (for free) our entire slate of high school football games right here.

KSL Sports’ Jeremiah Jensen, Stevenson Sylvester, and Mariluz Cook will be on the call and have full coverage of the contest and other games throughout the high school football season on Game Night Live.

For more high school sports highlights, analysis and rankings, follow us on social.

Game Night Live: Week 10

Syracuse Titans @ Davis Darts

The Darts are scheduled to host the Titans at Davis High School in Kaysville, Utah on Thursday, October 12.

Previous Meeting

The Darts and Titans last played in 2022. Syracuse hosted Davis and the Titans crushed the Darts by a score of 48-6. Davis was limited to a pair of field goals and the Titans scored at least one touchdown in every quarter of the contest. Jake Hopkins led Syracuse by throwing for 221 and three touchdowns on 19/25 passing.

Titans and Darts in 2023

This season, the Darts will enter the regular season finale with an 8-1 record. Davis’ lone loss came in the season opener against the Lehi Pioneers. Since then, the Darts have won every game and own victories over West Jordan, Clearfield, Kearns, Taylorsville, Weber, Fremont, Layton, and Farmington.

Syracuse will arrive at Davis High with a 7-2 record. The Titans are currently on a two-game winning streak. Syracuse owns wins over Riverton, Brighton, Herriman, Taylorsville, Farmington, Fremont, and Layton. The Titans have only lost to Corner Canyon and Weber.

Kickoff between Syracuse and Davis is slated for 7 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Set For ‘Big Test’ Against Reeling TCU In Fort Worth

BYU football is back from the bye week and has their sights set on TCU.

9 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rookies Help Jazz Down Clippers To Open Preseason

Two Utah Jazz rookies played key roles in the second half of the team's 101-96 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers to open the preseason.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Cougars, Utes Show Out During NFL’s Week 5

Here is how the players with ties to the state of Utah performed during the fifth week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

49ers’ Fred Warner Shines During Sunday Night Football Win Over Cowboys

Fred Warner recorded a special performance during the Sunday Night Football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

John Collins Throws Down Alley Oop, Hits Three In Jazz Debut

John Collins first basket as a member of the Utah Jazz came from beyond the three-point line against the Los Angeles Clippers. 

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

49ers Linebacker Fred Warner Forces Fumble On Sunday Night Football

Fred Warner forced a fumble that was recovered by the San Francisco 49ers during their Sunday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

How To Watch Game Night Live: Syracuse Titans @ Davis Darts