How To Watch Game Night Live: Syracuse Titans @ Davis Darts

Game Night Live returns in Week 10 with a regular season finale meeting between a pair of 6A foes in the Syracuse Titans and Davis Darts.

KSL Sports' Jeremiah Jensen, Stevenson Sylvester, and Mariluz Cook will be on the call.

Game Night Live: Week 10

Syracuse Titans @ Davis Darts

The Darts are scheduled to host the Titans at Davis High School in Kaysville, Utah on Thursday, October 12.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davis High Football (@davishighfootball)

Previous Meeting

The Darts and Titans last played in 2022. Syracuse hosted Davis and the Titans crushed the Darts by a score of 48-6. Davis was limited to a pair of field goals and the Titans scored at least one touchdown in every quarter of the contest. Jake Hopkins led Syracuse by throwing for 221 and three touchdowns on 19/25 passing.

Titans and Darts in 2023

This season, the Darts will enter the regular season finale with an 8-1 record. Davis’ lone loss came in the season opener against the Lehi Pioneers. Since then, the Darts have won every game and own victories over West Jordan, Clearfield, Kearns, Taylorsville, Weber, Fremont, Layton, and Farmington.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syracuse Titans Football (@cuse_titans_football)

Syracuse will arrive at Davis High with a 7-2 record. The Titans are currently on a two-game winning streak. Syracuse owns wins over Riverton, Brighton, Herriman, Taylorsville, Farmington, Fremont, and Layton. The Titans have only lost to Corner Canyon and Weber.

Kickoff between Syracuse and Davis is slated for 7 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

