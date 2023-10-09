On the Site:
BYU Rolls Out Traditional Uniform Combination For Clash With TCU

Oct 9, 2023, 9:13 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU football steps out of the bye week for a showdown against an old Mountain West rival, TCU. This time the two will square off as Big 12 foes.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game in Ft. Worth is at 1:30 p.m. (ESPN, KSL NewsRadio). BYU’s first visit to Amon G. Carter Stadium since 2010 will feature a traditional uniform combination for the Cougars.

The uniform combination BYU will wear on Saturday is a white uniform with royal blue numbers and stripes, royal blue pants, and a white helmet with royal blue decals.

BYU last wore this combination in the loss at Liberty a season ago.

The white uniform with royal blue numbers and stripes was a staple for BYU football in the 80s and 90s under head coach LaVell Edwards. It was brought back during the 2019 season under head coach Kalani Sitake.

BYU has donned a white helmet one previous time this season. That was three weeks ago against Kansas. But that helmet featured navy blue decals.

2023 BYU Uniform Schedule

Sam Houston | Royal Helmet, White Facemask, Royal Jersey, White Pants | Win, 14-0

SUU | New Navy Helmet, Navy Blue jersey, Navy Blue pants | Win, 41-16

at Arkansas | Royal Blue Helmet with White Facemask, White Jersey, Royal Blue Pants | Win, 38-31

at Kansas | All-White with Navy Trim | Loss, 38-27

Cincinnati | Royal Rush | Win, 35-27

at TCU | | Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Texas Tech

at Texas

at West Virginia

Iowa State

Oklahoma

at Oklahoma State

BYU vs. TCU

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame coverage begins at 11 a.m. from Ft. Worth

BYU Football Uniform Combinations Last Season

at USF | All-White with Navy Blue trim | Win, 50-21

Baylor | Royal Rush | Win, 26-20 (2OT)

Oregon | Royal Sitake | Loss, 20-41

Wyoming | Navy blue uniform and pants, White helmet with navy blue decals | Win, 38-24

Utah State | Royal blue uniform, White pants, Royal blue helmet with Royal Blue facemask | Win, 38-26

vs. Notre Dame | Black Uniform, Royal Blue to Black helmet | Loss, 20-28

Arkansas | Custom hand-painted Royal Blue helmet, White uniform, pants | Loss, 35-52

at Liberty | White jersey, royal blue pants, white helmet with royal blue decals | Loss, 14-41

East Carolina | Royal blue jersey, white pants, white helmet with royal blue and gray facemask | Loss, 24-27

at Boise State | All-white with white facemask on helmet | Win, 31-28

Utah Tech | Royal blue jersey and pants, White helmet, gray facemask | Win, 52-26

at Stanford | White jersey, royal blue pants, royal blue helmet with white facemask | Win, 35-26

SMU | Blackout with Sailor Coug helmet decal | Win, 24-23

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

