BYU Rolls Out Traditional Uniform Combination For Clash With TCU

PROVO, Utah – BYU football steps out of the bye week for a showdown against an old Mountain West rival, TCU. This time the two will square off as Big 12 foes.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game in Ft. Worth is at 1:30 p.m. (ESPN, KSL NewsRadio). BYU’s first visit to Amon G. Carter Stadium since 2010 will feature a traditional uniform combination for the Cougars.

The uniform combination BYU will wear on Saturday is a white uniform with royal blue numbers and stripes, royal blue pants, and a white helmet with royal blue decals.

BYU last wore this combination in the loss at Liberty a season ago.

The white uniform with royal blue numbers and stripes was a staple for BYU football in the 80s and 90s under head coach LaVell Edwards. It was brought back during the 2019 season under head coach Kalani Sitake.

BYU has donned a white helmet one previous time this season. That was three weeks ago against Kansas. But that helmet featured navy blue decals.

2023 BYU Uniform Schedule

Sam Houston | Royal Helmet, White Facemask, Royal Jersey, White Pants | Win, 14-0

SUU | New Navy Helmet, Navy Blue jersey, Navy Blue pants | Win, 41-16

at Arkansas | Royal Blue Helmet with White Facemask, White Jersey, Royal Blue Pants | Win, 38-31

at Kansas | All-White with Navy Trim | Loss, 38-27

Cincinnati | Royal Rush | Win, 35-27

at TCU | | Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Texas Tech

at Texas

at West Virginia

Iowa State

Oklahoma

at Oklahoma State

BYU vs. TCU

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame coverage begins at 11 a.m. from Ft. Worth

BYU Football Uniform Combinations Last Season

at USF | All-White with Navy Blue trim | Win, 50-21

Baylor | Royal Rush | Win, 26-20 (2OT)

Oregon | Royal Sitake | Loss, 20-41

Wyoming | Navy blue uniform and pants, White helmet with navy blue decals | Win, 38-24

Utah State | Royal blue uniform, White pants, Royal blue helmet with Royal Blue facemask | Win, 38-26

vs. Notre Dame | Black Uniform, Royal Blue to Black helmet | Loss, 20-28

Arkansas | Custom hand-painted Royal Blue helmet, White uniform, pants | Loss, 35-52

at Liberty | White jersey, royal blue pants, white helmet with royal blue decals | Loss, 14-41

East Carolina | Royal blue jersey, white pants, white helmet with royal blue and gray facemask | Loss, 24-27

at Boise State | All-white with white facemask on helmet | Win, 31-28

Utah Tech | Royal blue jersey and pants, White helmet, gray facemask | Win, 52-26

at Stanford | White jersey, royal blue pants, royal blue helmet with white facemask | Win, 35-26

SMU | Blackout with Sailor Coug helmet decal | Win, 24-23

Follow @Mitch_Harper