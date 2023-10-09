On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Driver arrested after Salt Lake police pursuit ended in fatal crash

Oct 9, 2023, 9:40 AM

A Salt Lake City police car blocks traffic near 1100 East 900 South following a deadly pursuit (SLC...

A Salt Lake City police car blocks traffic near 1100 East 900 South following a deadly pursuit (SLCPD)

(SLCPD)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The driver of a vehicle was arrested Sunday after police say he crashed while fleeing from officers, resulting in the death of his front seat passenger.

Josue Yahir Hernandez-Perez, 20, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of manslaughter, failing to respond to an officer’s signal to stop resulting in death, reckless driving, and not having a license.

About 12:16 a.m. Sunday, Salt Lake police responded to a shooting near 900 S. State. Officers arriving on scene reported spotting a car leaving the the area “at a high rate of speed eastbound on 900 South.”

Believing there may be people in the vehicle connected to the shooting, officers attempted to pull the vehicle over and then chased it when the driver refused to stop.

The fleeing car crashed as it tried to speed through a roundabout at 1100 East and 900 South and failed to make a turn. The car “went over a center median, a sidewalk, and into a grassy lawn. The vehicle was also observed to not be on any of its four wheels as those did not appear to make contact with the ground,” a police booking affidavit states.

The officer-involved critical incident protocol was invoked and West Valley police were called to investigate the fatal crash.

When detectives interviewed Hernandez-Perez, he said he and the victim had met up earlier that evening and attended a party together. The time and location of the party matched the information Salt Lake police received about the shooting, the affidavit states.

“Josue confirmed his vehicle was a black Mercedes sedan, which also matched the description given for the suspect vehicle,” the affidavit says.

According to police, Hernandez-Perez told detectives that his passenger “began to get anxious” when police started arriving, and the victim asked him to flee the area.

The name of the deceased passenger has not yet been released. The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The shooting is believed to have happened following a large party near 880 S. Edison Street. Police are asking anyone who took pictures or recorded video of the events leading up to, during and after the shooting to contact them at 801-799-3000.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Mrs. Lindsey Larsen teaches sixth grade at Kennedy Jr. High School in West Valley City. (KSL TV)...

Tamara Vaifanua

Utah teacher creates escape room for students

A Utah teacher is challenging her students in a new way by creating an escape room in her classroom.

3 hours ago

Dale Myrberg at Snowbird's Oktoberfest, entertaining crowds for his 35th year. (Peter Rosen, KSL TV...

Peter Rosen

The Yo-Yo Man’s trick to staying happy: Playing with yo-yos

The "Yo-Yo Man" is Dale Myrberg, who entertains crowds with amazing yo-yo tricks. This year, he performed for crowds at Snowbird's Oktoberfest for the 35th time.

13 hours ago

FILE PHOTO (Lehi Police Department/Facebook)...

Mark Jones

Lehi man arrested for alleged murder of his wife

An 85-year-old Lehi man is in custody after the alleged the murder of his wife.

14 hours ago

The suspect in the alleged sexual assault on the Utah Tech University campus on Sept. 16....

Michael Houck

Utah Tech sexual assault suspect arrested after being recognized by another woman

A man who is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple women on the Utah Tech University campus is in police custody.

15 hours ago

The stolen car used by the two suspects that crashed in Evanston, Wym....

Michael Houck

Two suspects arrested after fleeing from multiple police agencies across Utah/Wyoming border

At least five police agencies pursued two suspects who fled from Summit County authorities on Thursday evening, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol.

16 hours ago

...

Mark Jones

Search is ongoing for missing West Valley City teen

16-year-old Akasha Novaia Moss (Miller) has been missing since Oct. 4.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Driver arrested after Salt Lake police pursuit ended in fatal crash