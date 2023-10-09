On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU’s Remaining Strength Of Schedule Among Toughest In College Football

Oct 9, 2023, 10:45 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU football is back from the bye. They head into October with a 4-1 record, 1-1 in Big 12 action.

The goals that BYU set for themselves at the beginning of the year are still in front of them.

The only problem is that they will face one of the toughest remaining schedules in college football to reach those goals.

BYU football has the third toughest strength of schedule remaining

ESPN FPI rates BYU’s remaining seven games on the 2023 schedule as the third toughest remaining strength of schedule in college football. BYU’s remaining slate only ranks behind USC and Michigan State.

Through the first five games, BYU’s strength of schedule by ESPN’s FPI metrics has it at 83rd nationally. The four teams BYU defeated have a combined record of 6-16. BYU’s lone loss was against Kansas, who is 5-1 and currently ranked in the AP Top 25.

It’s one of the most challenging stretches on a schedule in program history. You’d have to go back at least a decade in 2013 to find a seven-game stretch as tough as the one BYU will face to close out its inaugural Big 12 schedule.

The remaining schedule kicks off this Saturday against TCU in Ft. Worth. TCU has lost its last two games and has questions at quarterback, but there’s still a lot of speed on the Horned Frogs. Plus, they feature one of the nation’s top running backs, Emani Bailey (690 rushing yards).

After that, BYU hosts Texas Tech in Provo. It will be the first game between the two programs since 1940. Texas Tech started slow but has thumped some potential Big 12 bottom feeders with Behren Morton stepping in at QB for an injured Tyler Shough.

Pair of games against Big 12’s top teams

At the heart of why BYU has one of the nation’s toughest remaining schedules is a road trip to Austin on October 28 to take on the Texas Longhorns. Texas is 5-1 after a close loss to Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry.

Speaking of the Sooners, BYU has an upcoming game against them as well. BYU’s Senior Day will come against OU on November 18. Oklahoma is 6-0 and ranked No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

BYU also has a trip to West Virginia in Morgantown on November 4. The Mountaineers are undefeated in Big 12 play after being tabbed to finish 14th in the league this season.

Other games include a home contest against Iowa State on November 11, then the regular season finale against Oklahoma State on November 25 in Stillwater.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Home Game Against Texas Tech Receives Primetime TV Treatment

TV info, kickoff time for BYU's next home game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

25 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Rolls Out Traditional Uniform Combination For Clash With TCU

BYU rolling out a typical look for its appearance in DFW.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Game Night Live: Syracuse Titans @ Davis Darts

Game Night Live returns in Week 10 with a regular season finale meeting between a pair of 6A foes in the Syracuse Titans and Davis Darts.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Set For ‘Big Test’ Against Reeling TCU In Fort Worth

BYU football is back from the bye week and has their sights set on TCU.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rookies Help Jazz Down Clippers To Open Preseason

Two Utah Jazz rookies played key roles in the second half of the team's 101-96 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers to open the preseason.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Cougars, Utes Show Out During NFL’s Week 5

Here is how the players with ties to the state of Utah performed during the fifth week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

BYU’s Remaining Strength Of Schedule Among Toughest In College Football