BYU’s Remaining Strength Of Schedule Among Toughest In College Football

PROVO, Utah – BYU football is back from the bye. They head into October with a 4-1 record, 1-1 in Big 12 action.

The goals that BYU set for themselves at the beginning of the year are still in front of them.

The only problem is that they will face one of the toughest remaining schedules in college football to reach those goals.

BYU football has the third toughest strength of schedule remaining

ESPN FPI rates BYU’s remaining seven games on the 2023 schedule as the third toughest remaining strength of schedule in college football. BYU’s remaining slate only ranks behind USC and Michigan State.

Through the first five games, BYU’s strength of schedule by ESPN’s FPI metrics has it at 83rd nationally. The four teams BYU defeated have a combined record of 6-16. BYU’s lone loss was against Kansas, who is 5-1 and currently ranked in the AP Top 25.

It’s one of the most challenging stretches on a schedule in program history. You’d have to go back at least a decade in 2013 to find a seven-game stretch as tough as the one BYU will face to close out its inaugural Big 12 schedule.

The remaining schedule kicks off this Saturday against TCU in Ft. Worth. TCU has lost its last two games and has questions at quarterback, but there’s still a lot of speed on the Horned Frogs. Plus, they feature one of the nation’s top running backs, Emani Bailey (690 rushing yards).

After that, BYU hosts Texas Tech in Provo. It will be the first game between the two programs since 1940. Texas Tech started slow but has thumped some potential Big 12 bottom feeders with Behren Morton stepping in at QB for an injured Tyler Shough.

Pair of games against Big 12’s top teams

At the heart of why BYU has one of the nation’s toughest remaining schedules is a road trip to Austin on October 28 to take on the Texas Longhorns. Texas is 5-1 after a close loss to Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry.

Speaking of the Sooners, BYU has an upcoming game against them as well. BYU’s Senior Day will come against OU on November 18. Oklahoma is 6-0 and ranked No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

BYU also has a trip to West Virginia in Morgantown on November 4. The Mountaineers are undefeated in Big 12 play after being tabbed to finish 14th in the league this season.

Other games include a home contest against Iowa State on November 11, then the regular season finale against Oklahoma State on November 25 in Stillwater.

