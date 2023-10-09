Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #11 Darrell Griffith

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 11 is guard Darrell Griffith.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 50th season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Darrell Griffith’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 11 – Darrell Griffith

Selected by the Jazz with the second pick of the 1980 NBA Draft, Griffith was one of the most revolutionary offensive players in franchise history.

Coming out of Louisville where he won the 1980 NCAA Tournament Title and was named the Most Outstanding Player at the Final Four, Griffith was known as an electrifying dunker, earning the nickname “Dr. Dunkenstein.”



While his highflying antics followed him to Utah, Griffith quickly became the league’s deadliest three-point shooter, leading the NBA in three-pointers made during the 83-84, and 84-85 seasons.

Griffith briefly led the NBA record for career three-pointers made before he was overtaken by Larry Bird and remains the only player in Jazz history to have been named the Rookie of the Year.

The Jazz guard took home the honors in 1981 after averaging 20.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in his first NBA season.

Though Griffith’s role changed dramatically after the arrival of John Stockton and Karl Malone, the guard retired with averages of 16.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 765 appearances.

Griffith ranks among the Jazz’s top ten all-time in games (fourth), minutes (fourth), field goals (third), three-pointers (eighth), steals (fifth), points (fourth), and steals per game (tenth).

His number 35 is retired by the Jazz.

