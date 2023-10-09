Time, Network Announced For Utah Vs. USC

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah versus USC is one of the most anticipated Pac-12 matchups of the 2023 season and finally has a time and network announced.

The Utes will be traveling to Los Angeles in a little over two weeks to take on the Trojans in what many believe will be another instant classic.

Utah got the best of USC last season twice- once in Salt Lake City and the second time in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Title. Both teams will be highly motivated to leave each other with a loss as they head to different conferences in 2024.

Utah Vs. USC Time, Network

WHEN: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 WHERE: Los Angeles, California. Colesium

Los Angeles, California. Colesium TIME: 6:00 p.m. MT

6:00 p.m. MT NETWORK: FOX

Utah Vs. USC- A Brief History

Since becoming conference mates in 2011, the Utah versus USC matchup has been pretty evenly spread between the two teams.

Generally speaking, the home team has typically been the one to walk away victorious in these matchups, but the Trojans have gotten two wins in SLC (2012 and 2020) while Utah has gotten one win in LA (2021). The scores of these games have typically been pretty close as well.

Utah does have a three-game winning streak over USC beating them in 2021 once and 2022 twice- once in the regular season and once for the conference title.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

In the Conference Title Game, Utah got off to a slow start, but raced to a decisive 47-24 victory over USC that ultimately knocked the Trojans out of the conversation for the College Football Playoff.

This all sets up what is sure to be another tough matchup between the two teams that will get a primetime spot on a primetime network.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Follow @bodkinkslsports