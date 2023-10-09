On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Time, Network Announced For Utah Vs. USC

Oct 9, 2023, 12:03 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah versus USC is one of the most anticipated Pac-12 matchups of the 2023 season and finally has a time and network announced.

The Utes will be traveling to Los Angeles in a little over two weeks to take on the Trojans in what many believe will be another instant classic.

Utah got the best of USC last season twice- once in Salt Lake City and the second time in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Title. Both teams will be highly motivated to leave each other with a loss as they head to different conferences in 2024.

Utah Vs. USC Time, Network

  • WHEN: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • WHERE: Los Angeles, California. Colesium
  • TIME: 6:00 p.m. MT
  • NETWORK: FOX

Utah Vs. USC- A Brief History

Since becoming conference mates in 2011, the Utah versus USC matchup has been pretty evenly spread between the two teams.

Generally speaking, the home team has typically been the one to walk away victorious in these matchups, but the Trojans have gotten two wins in SLC (2012 and 2020) while Utah has gotten one win in LA (2021). The scores of these games have typically been pretty close as well.

Utah does have a three-game winning streak over USC beating them in 2021 once and 2022 twice- once in the regular season and once for the conference title.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

In the Conference Title Game, Utah got off to a slow start, but raced to a decisive 47-24 victory over USC that ultimately knocked the Trojans out of the conversation for the College Football Playoff.

This all sets up what is sure to be another tough matchup between the two teams that will get a primetime spot on a primetime network.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Represents On Preseason All-Conference Team

Utah women's basketball is gearing up for another big season and they are very well-represented in the Pac-12 Preseason All-Conference Team.

29 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Depth Chart For Cal Has Small Change At Defensive End

Most weeks there aren't many changes for the Utah depth chart, but the one released ahead of hosting Cal has a small change at defensive end.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Hans & Scotty’s Ultimate Horror Movie Bracket

Help KSL Sports Zone hosts, Hans & Scotty G. determine the best horror movie of all time.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #11 Darrell Griffith

The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues and coming in at number 12 is guard Darrell Griffith.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Reportedly Holding Expansion Negotiations Again With Gonzaga

Could BYU and Utah have future Big 12 games against Gonzaga? It's possible.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Remaining Strength Of Schedule Among Toughest In College Football

BYU returns from a bye week and waiting for them is one of the toughest strength of schedules remaining in college football.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Time, Network Announced For Utah Vs. USC