Utah Depth Chart For Cal Has Small Change At Defensive End

SALT LAKE CITY – Most weeks there aren’t many changes of note for the Utah depth chart, but the one released ahead of hosting Cal has a small change at defensive end.

For the majority of the season, Van Fillinger has been listed as the starter at the right end position and for good reason. Last year Fillinger was really starting to make some noise before a season-ending injury forced the new starter into action.

Jonah Elliss did an admirable job filling in for Fillinger last season and has really taken off this season while Fillinger has continued to heal up.

Cal Week depth chart features a small change at right end with Jonah Elliss getting the nod over Van Fillinger. Hard not to make that change with the sacks Elliss has racked up.#GoUtes #MayorOfSackLakeCity pic.twitter.com/5tky3hVAXV — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) October 9, 2023

Taking A Closer Look At Jonah Elliss In 2023

The junior defensive end joined the Utes in 2021 as a linebacker and made noise early with 15 tackles, one sack, and two fumble recoveries in Utah’s first Pac-12 Title season.

Elliss has since grown and been moved to the end position where he’s continued to be a critical player for the Utah defense. In 2022 Elliss had the second-most TFL on the defensive line at six to go along with 26 total tackles, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Elliss’ success and growth as a player should come as no surprise to die-hard Utah fans who will also be familiar with his dad, Luther Elliss, who is a Utes all-time great and current defensive tackles coach.

Just three weeks ago, Elliss recorded 10 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks against the UCLA Bruins to help notch Utah’s first conference win of the year.

In Utah’s loss two weeks ago to Oregon State, Elliss racked up two sacks, six tackles, and 2.5 tackles for loss. Elliss currently leads the nation in sacks with 7.5 on the year.

Those efforts earned Elliss Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week for the second week in a row.

Elliss is also the first Ute since 2016 to have back-to-back weeks with multiple sacks, making him the clear Mayor of Sack Lake City and the move on the depth chart make perfect sense.

