Utah Women’s Basketball Represents On Preseason All-Conference Team

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball is gearing up for another big season and they are very well-represented in the Pac-12 Preseason All-Conference Team.

Gianna Kneepkens, Jenna Johnson, and Alissa Pili all earned recognition from the media early Monday as impact players in a league that runs deep in talent for women’s hoops.

Kneepkens and Pili received Preseason All-Conference honors while Johnson received an honorable mention nod.

All three players were forces for the Utes in last season’s historic run to a regular-season Pac-12 Title and Sweet 16 appearance.

However, the team has their sights set on more in the coming year and Kneepkens, Pili, and Johnson will once again be big factors.

Kneepkens ended last season 16th in the nation from the three at 42.3 percent while also being a top 5 candidate for the Cheryl Miller award. The talented guard averaged 15.3 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game and 2.06 assists per game. Kneepkens also averaged .498 from the field, .423 from the three and 83.1 percent from the line.

Pili meanwhile became the first player in program history to earn Pac-12 Player of the Year while also becoming the first player in Utah history to earn WBCA All-American honors as well as USBWA and AP Second Team All-America honors. Pili finished the 2022-23 season as a Naismith Trophy Player finalist.

Utah’s bullying forward averaged 20.7 points per game, 5.6 rebounds per game and 2.2 assists while shooting .590 from the field, .426 from the three and .797 from the free throw line.

Finally, Johnson finished last year averaging 11.9 points per game and 4.9 rebounds per game while scoring in double figures 19 times and leading the Utes in scoring three times. Johnson scored 20 or more points seven times and had two double-doubles while starting in all 32 games.

