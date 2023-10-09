On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Logan mall and St. George airport reported new bomb threats amid various others in Utah

Oct 9, 2023, 2:54 PM | Updated: 4:30 pm

The K9 unit with Utah State University that cleared the Cache Valley Mall after it received a bomb ...

The K9 unit with Utah State University that cleared the Cache Valley Mall after it received a bomb threat. (Brian Champagne, KSL TV)

(Brian Champagne, KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

LOGAN — After multiple bomb threats on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2023, multiple more threats were reported in Utah on Monday. First, at a St. George airport and then another at Cache Valley Mall in Logan. Explosives were not found at either location, nor were there any found the previous Sunday.

The airport director, Rich Steahmeier, told KSL TV that only one terminal was evacuated at St. George Airport around 8 a.m.. It only had one passenger inside, because all other flights had taken off. They moved TSA and Skywest to another terminal during the investigation.

Steahmeier said it took about an hour for police to determine that there was no threat. The airport opened back up and the person who was evacuated made their flight.

Later on Monday at about 1:30 p.m., the Logan City Police Department initiated a Utah State University bomb dog to clear Cache Valley Mall after everyone was evacuated. Police are asking people to stay away from the area until their search is done, in which case they may reopen the mall later.

A USU bomb sniffing dog, K9 Otto, that worked to clear the building of explosives at Cache Valley Mall. (Brian Champagne, KSL TV)

A USU bomb sniffing dog, K9 Otto, that worked to clear the building of explosives at Cache Valley Mall. (Brian Champagne, KSL TV)

Authorities say the email was not specific to Cache Valley or any mall; it just stated there was a bomb in the mall and bombs throughout Utah. It was likely related to other bomb threats made, including several Jewish synagogues in Utah and a St. George mall the day prior.

Captain Shand Nazer with LCPD confirmed they are still investigating the origin of the threats.

This story was updated to include the St. George Airport bomb threat, but was not originally published with those details.

Local News

