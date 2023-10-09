Buffalo Bills TE Dalton Kincaid Enters NFL’s Concussion Protocol

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes tight end and current Buffalo Bills rookie Dalton Kincaid entered the NFL‘s concussion protocol following Week 5 of the 2023 season.

Kincaid and the Bills played the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday, October 8.

During the game, the former Utah standout was evaluated for a concussion and cleared to return, according to Pro Football Talk.

A day later, Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced that Kincaid was in concussion protocol. “We’ll see what their [Kincaid and Dawson Knox] availability will be this week,” McDermott said.

Players diagnosed with a concussion or concussion-like symptoms entered a rigid protocol and must complete a multi-step process before returning to action.

“Every NFL player diagnosed with a concussion must follow a five-step process before being cleared to fully practice or participate in an NFL game. This process, developed from internationally accepted guidelines, ensures that each player receives consistent treatment,” NFL.com states.

The Bills suffered a 25-20 loss to the Jaguars. Kincaid finished the game with 2 receptions for 19 yards.

This season, Kincaid has recorded 17 receptions for 118 yards in five games.

With the loss, the Bills fell to a 3-2 record this season. Buffalo’s next game is at home against the New York Giants on Sunday, October 15 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV.

About Dalton Kincaid

Prior to his time at the University of Utah, the Las Vegas, Nevada native was a standout player at San Diego. Kincaid played for the Toreros from 2018-19. During his San Diego career, the tight end recorded over 1,000 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.

After playing two seasons at San Diego, Kincaid transferred to Utah after the 2019 season.

In his first season in Salt Lake City, the tight end saw limited action. In 2021, Kincaid helped the Utes with 36 catches for 510 yards and eight touchdowns.

Last season, Kincaid broke out and hauled in 70 catches for 890 yards and eight touchdowns.

At Utah, the tight end had a total of 107 receptions for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The offensive standout helped Utah capture back-to-back Pac-12 Conference titles in his final two seasons with the program. Utah had a 23-10 overall record with Kincaid on the roster.

