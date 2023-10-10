On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Family reflects on son killed in weekend hit-and-run crash

Oct 9, 2023, 6:44 PM | Updated: 6:52 pm

Dan Rascon's Profile Picture

BY DAN RASCON


KSLTV.com

SANDY — A deadly hit-and-run on the streets of Sandy has left a family devastated and in shock as they remember their son who was killed.

“He would just brighten up anyone’s day just had an infectious smile and was just the kindest person. Just had a light,” said Robby Reynolds, the father of Ryker Reynolds, 22, who lost his life. “Shock, unbelieve(able) that this could happen.”

According to police documents, the driver, Joseph Ornelas, 21, admitted to drinking two shots of rum and had a suspended driver’s license.

Ryker was on his motorcycle, stopped at a red light at the intersection of 1300 East and 7625 South, when he was suddenly hit from behind.

A memorial left behind at the scene of the fatal accident that killed 22-year-old Ryker Reynolds. (KSL TV)

Police say Ornelas then fled the scene. Driving to a gas station where he later called police.

“It doesn’t feel right. It doesn’t feel real,” said Ryker’s girlfriend, McKenzie Barrett.  “I don’t know where I’m going to go from here. We spent like every day with each other. He’s so unique. I’ve never met anyone like him. His style. His music taste. His humor.  He’s just so unique. He just loved everyone never said anything bad about people.”

“I’m sick to my stomach. I’m in shock,” added Becky Liuzzi, Ryker’s mom. “I just want everyone to remember him for being such a good person.”

Along with being a musician and an artist, Ryker also loved Lacrosse. He had just started coaching a seventh and eighth-grade team.

Ryker Reynolds with his father Ryker Reynolds.

Ryker Reynolds with his father Ryker Reynolds. (Photo courtesy of Ryker Reynolds family)

His family says this all could have been avoided if someone who was drinking didn’t get behind the wheel, especially someone who was already facing DUI charges.

“He wasn’t even suppose to be driving,” said Robby. “He was breaking the law on multiple levels he was doing things he knew were wrong, [Ryker] was doing nothing wrong at all every choice he made was a good choice.”

“[The driver] has destroyed so many families, so many lives,” added Liuzzi. “It should not have ever happened. It could have been avoided. There is no reason for this and it happens much too often.

Family and friends have set up a fund to help with funeral expenses you can find that by clicking here*.

Ryker Reynolds playing his guitar. (Photo courtesy of Ryker Reynolds family) Ryker Reynolds. (Photo courtesy of Ryker Reynolds family) Ryker with his girlfriend McKenzie Barrett. (Photo courtesy of Ryker Reynolds family) Ryker in a wedding. (Photo courtesy of Ryker Reynolds family)

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Tim Ballard stands in a t-shirt and suit coat...

Eliza Pace

Five women file lawsuit against Tim Ballard, alleging sexual misconduct, misusing funds

Multiple women filed a lawsuit against Tim Ballard, the former director of Operation Underground Railroad for sexual misconduct and misusing funding from donors.

10 minutes ago

A Granite School District sign is pictured at the district's offices in South Salt Lake on Monday, ...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Granite School District issues warning of scam targeting parents

The Granite School District is warning parents of scams that involve their children.

11 minutes ago

Photo credit: Utah County Sheriff's Office....

Shelby Lofton

Concerns raised after dashcam video shows car crash into three others

Residents raise concern about the safety of a Utah County highway following a weekend crash near Eagle Mountain.

54 minutes ago

FILE PHOTO (Lehi Police Department/Facebook)...

Pat Reavy and Matt Brooks

Elderly Lehi man accused of brutally murdering wife died the next day, police say

An elderly Lehi man who allegedly murdered his wife last Friday, died over the weekend.

2 hours ago

The K9 unit with Utah State University that cleared the Cache Valley Mall after it received a bomb ...

Mary Culbertson

Logan mall, St. George airport reported new bomb threats

Logan City Police Department is searching a Logan mall after a bomb threat was discovered after multiple other bomb threats across Utah were made around the same time.

4 hours ago

A crowd uses handheld solar viewers and solar eclipse glasses to safely view a solar eclipse. (Nati...

Josh Ellis

How to safely watch this weekend’s ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse

The next annular solar eclipse is happening on Saturday, and hundreds of thousands will have the chance to see the "ring of fire."

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Family reflects on son killed in weekend hit-and-run crash