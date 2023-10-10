Loved ones anxious as they await news from family in Israel

SALT LAKE CITY — The recent violence in Israel has the Utah Jewish community worried, many of whom have family and friends living there.

Ron Zamir is one of them.

“My niece is currently in the military in Israel most of my cousins, their sons are in the military, my son lives in Tel Aviv.” Zamir said. “It’s scary to open up an email or get a text that has bad news in it.”

Zamir said one of his family members who lives near the Gaza border was shot but is expected to survive. He said his situation is not unique, as many have family or friends impacted by the violence over the weekend.

Israel was hit with a surprise attack by the militant group Hamas. Hundreds of Israelis and Palestinians have been killed, including Americans, and many others are being held hostage.

“For a lot of Israelis, the 7th of October, 2023 will be a defining moment,” Zamir said.

Despite his anxiety and apprehension, Zamir is drawing strength from his faith.

“When the heart is in pain, God listens, and I think prayer is important for those of us that are not there. We need to pray and I hope we’re joined in those prayers.”