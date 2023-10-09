Week 6: Top Plays From SUU, USU, Utah Tech, Weber State

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU and Utah both had byes during Week 6 of the college football season but the other programs around the state continued to make big plays on the gridiron.

Week 6: Top Local College Football Plays

Here are the top plays from the local college football teams from Week 6 of the 2023 season:

Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Southern Utah’s Josh Lopez scoops and scores a go-ahead and game-winning touchdown against Tarleton State

D-TD @joshlopez_25 with the scoop and Score to put the Birds Up! ⚡️: 27

🤠: 26 pic.twitter.com/hdCjCZQz2Z — Southern Utah Football (@SUUFB_) October 8, 2023

Utah State Aggies

Utah State Safety Ike Larsen Ends Colorado State Drive With Pick In End Zone

“Leading 17-3 early in the second quarter and with momentum on their side, CSU had driven into Aggie territory. On 1st-and-10, QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi uncorked a deep ball intended for all-Mountain West receiver Tory Horton. Utah State safety Ike Larsen read the play perfectly, sprinting to the spot before leaping with Horton in the end zone and coming down with the interception. Larsen finished the game with two INTs for the second time in his career.” – USU insider Brian Preece

Ike Larsen’s sixth career INT in the end zone gives @USUFootball their first turnover of the night. Aggies take over at the 20, trailing 17-3#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/Rd7E6vp4y9 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 8, 2023

Utah Tech Trailblazers

Kobe Tracy and Keith Davis connect for a touchdown and lead in Utah Tech’s win over Stephen F. Austin

…. 4Q – TOUCHDOWN! Kobe Tracy hits Keith Davis at the 15, and the senior WR takes it the rest of the way to the HOUSE!! Trailblazers lead it 30-24 with 8:21 to play!#UtahTechBlazers | #UACFootball pic.twitter.com/8fMRaTxyhN — Utah Tech Football (@UtahTechFB) October 8, 2023

Weber State Wildcats

Wildcat kicker Kyle Thompson makes career-long field goal in Weber State’s loss to NAU

Kyle Thompson with a career-long 52-yard field goal! NAU leads 13-10 7:02 | 2nd quarter#WeAreWeber @KTHO37 pic.twitter.com/7c8X4OYt5R — Weber State Football 🏈 (@weberstatefb) October 8, 2023

