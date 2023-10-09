On the Site:
Week 6: Top Plays From SUU, USU, Utah Tech, Weber State

Oct 9, 2023, 8:32 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU and Utah both had byes during Week 6 of the college football season but the other programs around the state continued to make big plays on the gridiron.

Week 6: Top Local College Football Plays

Here are the top plays from the local college football teams from Week 6 of the 2023 season:

Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Southern Utah’s Josh Lopez scoops and scores a go-ahead and game-winning touchdown against Tarleton State

Utah State Aggies

Utah State Safety Ike Larsen Ends Colorado State Drive With Pick In End Zone

Leading 17-3 early in the second quarter and with momentum on their side, CSU had driven into Aggie territory. On 1st-and-10, QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi uncorked a deep ball intended for all-Mountain West receiver Tory Horton. Utah State safety Ike Larsen read the play perfectly, sprinting to the spot before leaping with Horton in the end zone and coming down with the interception. Larsen finished the game with two INTs for the second time in his career.” – USU insider Brian Preece

Utah Tech Trailblazers

Kobe Tracy and Keith Davis connect for a touchdown and lead in Utah Tech’s win over Stephen F. Austin

Weber State Wildcats

Wildcat kicker Kyle Thompson makes career-long field goal in Weber State’s loss to NAU

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader.

