Raiders Intercept Jordan Love 3 Times, Hold On To Beat Packers

Oct 9, 2023, 9:38 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Robert Spillane intercepted Green Bay’s Jordan Love twice, Amik Robertson made a game-sealing pick in the end zone, and the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Packers 17-13 on Monday night to stop a three-game skid.

Raiders beat Love, Packers on Monday Night Football

The Raiders’ offense did just enough, with Jimmy Garoppolo completing 22 of 31 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown while throwing his NFL-high seventh interception. Jakobi Meyers caught seven passes for 75 yards and a TD.

Love was 16 of 30 for 182 yards and the three picks.

Both offenses struggled. The Raiders (2-3) gained 279 yards and the Packers (2-3) finished with 285.

Las Vegas ended an eight-game skid against the Packers. The franchise last beat Green Bay in 1987 when it played in Los Angeles.

The Raiders took a 10-3 lead into halftime thanks to 9-yard touchdown pass from Garoppolo to Meyers. Las Vegas had a chance for even bigger lead after linebacker Spillane’s interception in the second quarter gave the Raiders possession at the Green Bay 7, but settled for a short field goal.

That kind of start was nothing new for the Packers, who have scored six first-half points in their past three games. They overcame a 17-0 deficit at the break two weeks ago to beat the New Orleans Saints, and last week outscored the Detroit Lions 17-7 in the second half but still lost by two touchdowns.

And, right on cue, the Packers opened the second half with Rudy Ford’s interception of Garoppolo. That led to AJ Dillon’s 5-yard touchdown run to tie the game.

Later in the third quarter, Green Bay failed to take advantage of a short field. Love found Christian Watson without a defender within about 10 yards of him. The 77-yard completion — and a horse-collar tackle penalty — put the Packers at the 3. But Green Bay had to settle for a chip-shot field goal to go ahead 13-10.

The lead didn’t hold up long. Josh Jacobs’ 2-yard touchdown run to open the fourth quarter put Las Vegas back in front.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS LIGHT TORCH

The Vegas Golden Knights, with the Stanley Cup in tow, lit the Al Davis memorial torch before the game. They drew a loud ovation from the crowd, which chanted “Go Knights Go.”

The Knights will raise their championship banner Tuesday night before facing the Seattle Kraken in the season opener.

INJURIES

Green Bay got a boost when CB Jaire Alexander started after missing the previous two games with a back injury. … Packers LB Quay Walker (knee) and S Darnell Savage (calf) were injured in the second quarter. … The Raiders entered the game thin at cornerback with Nate Hobbs (ankle) and Jakorian Bennett (hamstring) not playing.

UP NEXT

Packers: After a bye, play at Denver on Oct. 22.

Raiders: Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels goes against his old boss for the second season in a row when Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots visit on Sunday.

