21-year-old arrested for possible attempted kidnapping at Granger High School

WEST VALLEY CITY — A 21-year-old man is being screened for charges of attempted kidnapping and impersonating a police officer after he was arrested at Granger High School.

According to court documents, on Oct. 9, Jonathan Martinez Calata was near the school grounds and approached two young female students. The affidvait states that Calata followed the two students across the street in the direction of the school.

Calata told police later that he had been messaging with one of the students on Instagram and that they knew each other.

When Calata approached the student, he told her that her father had sent him to pick her up. He then asked her to get into his truck.

After he asked this, Calata reached into his backpack, giving the two students a moment to flee. The students ran to the safety of the school and Calata recorded them doing so. He later showed police the recording he made.

Later when police showed up at the school, he was arrested initially for trespassing. Police said they searched his backpack and found he was carrying a THC vape device, an unidentified bag of pills, brass knuckles, and four unlawfully acquired credit cards.

Police said they also found a false police badge and ID with the name “Jonathan” listed on it. Detectives said they believe that Calata was using the disguise to “entice minors to accompany him to unknown locations”.