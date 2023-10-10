BYU Soccer Forward Scores Amazing Backheel Goal For First Big 12 Home Win

PROVO, Utah – BYU soccer is one of the top programs in the women’s NCAA division because of the talented players they’ve produced over the years.

They appear to have another star, a homegrown talent from Spanish Fork. That’s sophomore Allie Fryer.

Fryer put together one of the best goals you’ll see this college soccer season during BYU’s first Big 12 home win against Kansas State.

BYU forward Allie Fryer scores a backheel goal against K-State

With the match tied at zero in the 76th minute, Allie Fryer gave BYU the lead with an impressive backheel goal off a pass from teammate Brecken Mozingo.

Watch for yourself.

Fryer’s goal put BYU in front and they never looked back, taking down the K-State Wildcats on another memorable night at South Field.

BYU Sr. Associate Athletic Director Liz Darger shared her reaction to Fryer’s goal on X, “Back heel, are you kidding me?! That’s top-shelf stuff from Allie Fryer! #GoCougs“

Fryer is a key performer for BYU

The Maple Mountain High alum was a two-time First Team All-State performer during her prep career in 2019 and 2020. At BYU, she’s become a star player this year in her sophomore season. She’s started all 14 games and after the impressive backheel goal, Fryer has scored seven goals this year for BYU.

Fryer and BYU soccer are now 11-1-3 overall and 4-0-3 in Big 12 play. They now go on the road to face Oklahoma State on Thursday night in Stillwater on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

