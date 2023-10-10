On the Site:
Utah Women Picked First In Pac-12 Basketball Preseason Polls

Oct 10, 2023, 10:34 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – After a historic season the year before and returning much of the same talent that got them there, Utah women’s basketball has been voted first in the Pac-12 preseason polls.

The Utes got the nod from both Pac-12 media and coaches as the number one team in the conference- another historic first for the program.

In the coaches’ poll, Utah earned seven first-place votes and 116 total points, while in the media poll they earned 12 first-place votes and 298 points. Additionally, the Utes placed three players in the Pac-12 Preseason All-Conference team the day before- more than any other Pac-12 team.

 

Utah Women’s Basketball Shooting For The Stars In 2023-24

Despite the impressive amount of success the Utes have already enjoyed starting in the 2021-22 season and continuing through last season, Lynne Roberts and company wants more in 2023-24.

“I think it’s the same mantra of- we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, but we definitely want to go further than we did,” Roberts said earlier this fall at their first open practice of the season. “You see the circle up on the banner. I know that is step one of the goal and then we go from there, but it’s a long season. They’ve heard it- that we have to bite off a day at a time. I know this is all coaching cliche stuff, but it exists for a reason. That’s our goal. Make it further in the tournament- Elite Eight or further. We know it will be really hard and challenging, but that is what this group is focused on.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast and The Saturday Show on The KSL Sports Zone.

Utah Women Picked First In Pac-12 Basketball Preseason Polls