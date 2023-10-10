Emergency crews rush to downed plane in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — Emergency crews have responded to a reported plane that landed in a field east of Legacy Parkway in Davis County.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a small plane landed in Centerville near Legacy Parkway and 1400 North. The people involved and their possible injuries are currently unknown.

According to Jay Hancock of KSL 5 TV who was on the scene, a body was visible from the cockpit.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.