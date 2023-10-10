On the Site:
Big 12, PAC-12 Power Poll Week Seven

Oct 10, 2023, 12:16 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The college football season is fully underway and that means it’s time for week seven of the Big 12, PAC-12 Power Poll.

Each Tuesday on 97.5 the KSL Sports Zone, Jake Scott, Ben Anderson, and Sarah Houssain rank the 26 teams in the Big 12 and PAC-12 throughout the season.

Based on this season’s developments, here’s a look at the week six reactions for the Big-PAC Power Poll.

Week Seven: Big 12 PAC-12 Power Poll

RANK TEAM RECORD LAST RESULT NEXT OPPONENT LAST RANKING
Week Seven
26 Stanford 1-4 BYE @ Colorado 4-2 26
25 Arizona State 1-5 L Colorado 27-24 BYE 25
24 Houston 2-3 BYE vs. West Virginia 4-1 24
23 Cincinnati 2-3 BYE vs. Iowa State 3-3 23
22 Baylor 2-4 L Texas Tech 39-14 BYE 18
21 California 3-3 L Oregon State 52-40 @ Utah 4-1 20
20 Central Florida 3-3 L Kansas 51-22 BYE 16
19 TCU 3-3 L Iowa State 27-14 vs. BYU 4-1 14
18 Colorado 3-2 W Arizona State 27-24 vs. Stanford 1-4 17
17 Texas Tech 3-3 W Baylor 39-14 vs. Kansas State 3-2 19
16 Kansas State 3-2 L Oklahoma State 29-21 @ Texas Tech 3-3 10
15 Iowa State 3-3 W TCU 27-14 @ Cincinnati 2-3 22
14 Oklahoma State 3-2 W KSU 29-21 vs. Kansas 5-1 21
13 Arizona 3-3 L USC 43-41 @ Washignton State 4-1 15
12 BYU 4-1 BYE @ TCU 3-3 12
11 West Virginia 4-1 BYE @ Houston 2-3 11
10 Kansas 5-1 W Central Florida 51-22 @ Oklahoma State 3-2 9
9 UCLA 4-1 W Washington State 25-17 @ Oregon State 5-1 13
8 Washington State 4-1 L UCLA 25-17 vs. Arizona 3-3 6
7 Utah 4-1 BYE vs. California 3-3 8
6 Oregon State 5-1 W California 52-40 vs. UCLA 4-1 7
5 Texas 5-1 L Oklahoma 34-30 BYE 1
4 USC 6-0 W Arizona 43-41 @ Notre Dame 5-2 4
3 Oklahoma 6-0 W Texas 34-30 BYE 5
2 Oregon 5-0 BYE @ Washignton 5-0 3
1 Washington 5-0 BYE vs. Oregon 5-0 2

After four weeks atop the poll, Texas tumbled to fifth with their loss to Oklahoma in the biggest game of the Big 12 season.

Utah climbed a spot despite coming off a loss and a bye week, while BYU remained steady a 12th.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

