On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Utah Academy Arts students in St. George to release 13-track album

Oct 10, 2023, 6:16 PM | Updated: 6:44 pm

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA AND MARY CULBERTSON, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE — The next generation of artists are hitting the right notes in St. George where the Utah Academy Arts is creating a live album together in hopes of making it big.

For a student at Utah Academy Arts, Emerson Williams, songwriting is more than a hobby.

“Music was like my first love,” she said. “I think I wrote my first song in third or fourth grade. It’s like a way of showing your mind to people. It’s like a journal but in a song form.”

At the academy, Williams and her fellow classmates and musicians learn how to turn their passion into a full-time gig. Growing up, Blake Foster developed a love for music watching his mom play the guitar, piano and drums.

“I had been writing songs on my own. There’s so many different parts to it that I didn’t realize,” Foster said.

Blake Foster playing the guitar. (KSL TV)

Now, he’s learning from professionals like Cameron Stymeist.

The songwriter and music producer moved from L.A. to St. George during the pandemic.

“People would travel to me and work on their songs,” Stymeist said.

Then he found new clients at Utah Arts Academy.

“I was like you guys write songs here, you guys have artists that want to do this for a living? I’m in!”

Cameron Stymeist speaking about his craft. (KSL TV)

Right now, they students are getting ready to release a live album. 13 songs written by students and recorded live in front of an audience.

“We released two albums so far. Already has 3100 plays in the first two weeks,” said Stymeist. “To think that someone in high school could write something like this. In St. George, Utah, come on!”

He believes students can build on this foundation and put St. George on the map.

“My dream college is Berkely College of Music out in Boston,” said Foster.

“I’d love to move to Nashville,” said Williams. “Just getting into the music industry in some way would be fantastic for me.”

Their first single is called “you two are cute”, and it was written by a junior, Katie Ellis, who won a nation-wide artist competition among 7,000 other songwriters. It’s available now on Spotify.

KSL 5 TV Live

Education & Schools

Granger High School...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Man arrested after following, filming high school girls in West Valley City

The Granite School District credited the fast actions of two Granger High School girls who say a man tried to lure them and started filming them as they tried to get away.

4 hours ago

A Clearfield City police truck is in the snow...

Mark Jones

South Clearfield Elementary went on lockout due to possible gun sighting

South Clearfield Elementary was placed on a lockout for a short period of time on Tuesday.

5 hours ago

A Granite School District sign is pictured at the district's offices in South Salt Lake on Monday, ...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Granite School District issues warning of scam targeting parents

The Granite School District is warning parents of scams that involve their children.

1 day ago

Mrs. Lindsey Larsen teaches sixth grade at Kennedy Jr. High School in West Valley City. (KSL TV)...

Tamara Vaifanua

Utah teacher creates escape room for students

A Utah teacher is challenging her students in a new way by creating an escape room in her classroom.

2 days ago

The suspect in the alleged sexual assault on the Utah Tech University campus on Sept. 16....

Michael Houck

Utah Tech sexual assault suspect arrested after being recognized by another woman

A man who is wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple women on the Utah Tech University campus is in police custody.

2 days ago

FILE: BYU logo....

Michael Houck

BYU Jerusalem Center is safe from Gaza attacks, school says

Brigham Young University officials say all students at its Jerusalem Center are safe and accounted for after Hamas attacked Israel on Saturday.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Utah Academy Arts students in St. George to release 13-track album