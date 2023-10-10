Jazz Face Clippers In Preseason Rematch

SALT LAKE CITY – NBA fans in Seattle will get a chance to watch the Utah Jazz take on the Los Angeles Clippers in a preseason rematch on Tuesday night.

The Jazz downed the Clippers 101-96 on Monday in Hawaii before traveling to Seattle for game two of their preseason series.

Here is what to look for, and how fans can watch the Jazz take on the Clippers.

Jazz Bench Wins Preseason Opener Against Clippers

While it was the Jazz who won Sunday’s preseason opener, it wasn’t until the second half when the Clippers rested their starters that the game turned in Utah’s favor.

The Clippers took a 50-43 lead into halftime before resting stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for the final two periods of the game.

Lauri Markkanen scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds in 18 minutes, but also rested in the second half, while Talen Horton-Tucker led all Jazz starters with 13 points.

The Jazz bench unit was led by guard Kris Dunn and rookie Keyonte George who combined for 25 points, 22 of which came in the second half.

George finished with 10 points despite shooting 2-9 from the floor, aided by five makes at the free-throw line.

Dunn, meanwhile, was a perfect 7-7 from the floor.

Walker Kessler added seven points, seven rebounds, and five blocks for the Jazz in his sophomore debut, while rookie Taylor Hendricks scored three points and grabbed four rebounds in his first 12 minutes of NBA play.

The Clippers were led by Bones Hyland who scored 18 points in 24 minutes.

How To Watch Utah Jazz And Los Angeles Clippers

The Jazz will face the Clippers on Monday at 8 pm MST in Seattle. Fans can watch the game on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

