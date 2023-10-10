One killed in double tanker crash; I-84 closed

HENEFER, Summit County — The driver of a fuel truck is dead after a crash on Interstate 84, closing the route between Henefer and Echo that serves as a connector between the Ogden and Park City areas.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sgt. Cam Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said a single unit fuel truck was pulling a tanker trailer and traveling westbound on I-84. Around mile marker 117, the truck trolled and the tanker trailer became disconnected and then rolled on it’s side.

Sgt. Roden confirmed the driver died at the scene but his identity has not been released.

Roden detailed that because of the fuel leakage, both directions of I-84 are closed and both S Echo Frontage Road and S Echo Road are also closed. There is no current estimate on how long the roads will be closed.

A serious crash on I-84 at milepost 117 has both directions of traffic closed. Both frontage roads are closed as well. This crash involves a semi rollover and fuel spill. It is undetermined how long the closure will be at this time. pic.twitter.com/8nSQLrgUGC — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) October 10, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.