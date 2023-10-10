On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
LOCAL NEWS

One killed in double tanker crash; I-84 closed

Oct 10, 2023, 1:41 PM | Updated: 3:06 pm

Police lights...

FILE photo (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS AND MARY CULBERTSON, KSL TV


HENEFER, Summit County — The driver of a fuel truck is dead after a crash on Interstate 84, closing the route between Henefer and Echo that serves as a connector between the Ogden and Park City areas.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sgt. Cam Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said a single unit fuel truck was pulling a tanker trailer and traveling westbound on I-84. Around mile marker 117, the truck trolled and the tanker trailer became disconnected and then rolled on it’s side.

Sgt. Roden confirmed the driver died at the scene but his identity has not been released.

Roden detailed that because of the fuel leakage, both directions of I-84 are closed and both S Echo Frontage Road and S Echo Road are also closed. There is no current estimate on how long the roads will be closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

