BYU Football Depth Chart For TCU Week
Oct 10, 2023, 1:29 PM
PROVO, Utah – BYU football released its weekly depth chart as they get set to take on the TCU Horned Frogs in Ft. Worth.
There were only a handful of small changes to BYU’s depth chart from the last one against Cincinnati.
Those changes include BYU placing Miles Davis on the running back four deep. The fourth-year veteran in the program is listed as an -OR- with reserves Aidan Robbins, Deion Smith, and Miles Davis. Aidan Robbins is still working his way back from an injury.
Davis provided BYU quality snaps off the bench in the 35-27 win over Cincinnati.
After Davis, the changes were minuscule on this week’s depth chart. The other differences were ORs at the left guard and MACK linebacker spots. That’s because the starters are currently injured and their status is in question.
Starting MACK linebacker Ben Bywater told the KSL Sports Zone last week that he plans to play against TCU. In relief of Bywater against Cincinnati was Harrison Taggart, who had 10 tackles.
At left guard, Weylin Lapuaho is working his way back from a left arm injury. The other option at guard is Missouri State transfer Ian Fitzgerald.
BYU Football Depth Chart: TCU Week
Here’s how BYU’s personnel will stack up against the TCU Horned Frogs in a Big 12 Conference tilt in Ft. Worth.
Quarterback
Kedon Slovis
Jake Retzlaff
Cade Fennegan
Running Back
LJ Martin
Aidan Robbins
-OR- Deion Smith
-OR- Miles Davis
Wide Receiver
Darius Lassiter
-OR- Kody Epps
-OR- Parker Kingston
Wide Receiver
Chase Roberts
-OR- Jojo Phillips
Wide Receiver
Keanu Hill
-OR- Keelan Marion
Tight End
Isaac Rex
Mata’ava Ta’ase
Jackson Bowers
Fullback
Mason Fakahua
Ray Paulo
Left Tackle
Kingsley Suamataia
Simi Moala
Left Guard
Weylin Lapuaho
-OR- Ian Fitzgerald
Center
Paul Maile
Connor Pay
Right Guard
Connor Pay
Tyler Little
Right Tackle
Caleb Etienne
-OR- Brayden Keim
DEFENSE
Strong Edge
Tyler Batty
Blake Mangelson
Bodie Schoonover
Nose
Atunaisa Mahe
-OR- Caden Haws
Joshua Singh
Tackle
Jackson Cravens
John Nelson
David Latu
Outside Edge
Isaiah Bagnah
Michael Daley
-OR- Nuuletau Sellesin
SAM
AJ Vongphachanh
Fisher Jackson
-OR- Ace Kaufusi
MACK
Ben Bywater
-OR- Harrison Taggart
Siale Esera
ROVER
Max Tooley
Ammon Hannemann
Chaz Ah You
Strong Safety
Ethan Slade
Crew Wakley
-OR- Raider Damuni
Free Safety
Tanner Wall
Malik Moore
-OR- Chika Ebunoha
-OR- Preston Rex
Cornerback
Kamden Garrett
Caleb Christensen
Cornerback
Jakob Robinson
Evan Johnson
Cornerback
Eddie Heckard
Mory Bamba
Marcus McKenzie
SPECIALISTS
Punter
Ryan Rehkow
Landon Rehkow
Kickoffs
Will Ferrin
Matthias Dunn
Place Kicker
Will Ferrin
Matthias Dunn
Holder
Ryan Rehkow
Landon Rehkow
Long Snapper
Austin Riggs
Dalton Riggs
Returners
Hobbs Nyberg
Parker Kingston
Talmage Gunther
Keelan Marion
BYU vs. TCU
Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium
Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MT)
TV: ESPN
Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame coverage begins at 11 a.m. from Ft. Worth
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.
Take us with you wherever you go.
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.