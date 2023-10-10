BYU Football Depth Chart For TCU Week

PROVO, Utah – BYU football released its weekly depth chart as they get set to take on the TCU Horned Frogs in Ft. Worth.

There were only a handful of small changes to BYU’s depth chart from the last one against Cincinnati.

Those changes include BYU placing Miles Davis on the running back four deep. The fourth-year veteran in the program is listed as an -OR- with reserves Aidan Robbins, Deion Smith, and Miles Davis. Aidan Robbins is still working his way back from an injury.

Davis provided BYU quality snaps off the bench in the 35-27 win over Cincinnati.

After Davis, the changes were minuscule on this week’s depth chart. The other differences were ORs at the left guard and MACK linebacker spots. That’s because the starters are currently injured and their status is in question.

Starting MACK linebacker Ben Bywater told the KSL Sports Zone last week that he plans to play against TCU. In relief of Bywater against Cincinnati was Harrison Taggart, who had 10 tackles.

At left guard, Weylin Lapuaho is working his way back from a left arm injury. The other option at guard is Missouri State transfer Ian Fitzgerald.

BYU Football Depth Chart: TCU Week

Here’s how BYU’s personnel will stack up against the TCU Horned Frogs in a Big 12 Conference tilt in Ft. Worth.

Quarterback

Kedon Slovis

Jake Retzlaff

Cade Fennegan

Running Back

LJ Martin

Aidan Robbins

-OR- Deion Smith

-OR- Miles Davis

Wide Receiver

Darius Lassiter

-OR- Kody Epps

-OR- Parker Kingston

Wide Receiver

Chase Roberts

-OR- Jojo Phillips

Wide Receiver

Keanu Hill

-OR- Keelan Marion

Tight End

Isaac Rex

Mata’ava Ta’ase

Jackson Bowers

Fullback

Mason Fakahua

Ray Paulo

Left Tackle

Kingsley Suamataia

Simi Moala

Left Guard

Weylin Lapuaho

-OR- Ian Fitzgerald

Center

Paul Maile

Connor Pay

Right Guard

Connor Pay

Tyler Little

Right Tackle

Caleb Etienne

-OR- Brayden Keim

DEFENSE

Strong Edge

Tyler Batty

Blake Mangelson

Bodie Schoonover

Nose

Atunaisa Mahe

-OR- Caden Haws

Joshua Singh

Tackle

Jackson Cravens

John Nelson

David Latu

Outside Edge

Isaiah Bagnah

Michael Daley

-OR- Nuuletau Sellesin

SAM

AJ Vongphachanh

Fisher Jackson

-OR- Ace Kaufusi

MACK

Ben Bywater

-OR- Harrison Taggart

Siale Esera

ROVER

Max Tooley

Ammon Hannemann

Chaz Ah You

Strong Safety

Ethan Slade

Crew Wakley

-OR- Raider Damuni

Free Safety

Tanner Wall

Malik Moore

-OR- Chika Ebunoha

-OR- Preston Rex

Cornerback

Kamden Garrett

Caleb Christensen

Cornerback

Jakob Robinson

Evan Johnson

Cornerback

Eddie Heckard

Mory Bamba

Marcus McKenzie

SPECIALISTS

Punter

Ryan Rehkow

Landon Rehkow

Kickoffs

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Place Kicker

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Holder

Ryan Rehkow

Landon Rehkow

Long Snapper

Austin Riggs

Dalton Riggs

Returners

Hobbs Nyberg

Parker Kingston

Talmage Gunther

Keelan Marion

BYU vs. TCU

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame coverage begins at 11 a.m. from Ft. Worth

