Dump truck rollover closes street in West Valley City

Oct 10, 2023, 2:24 PM

West Valley City police car...

FILE: (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)

(Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY — A dump truck rolled over on another vehicle, sending two drivers to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

West Valley City police told KSL the crash happened on 3500 South and 6400 West at approximately 12 p.m.


Police say the dump truck was going northbound, ran a red light, and hit a vehicle, causing the truck to roll over and partially land on a second vehicle.

The dump truck driver and the second vehicle driver were sent to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police said the truck was carrying gravel and the crash caused the gravel to spill across the road. Police expect the road to reopen at 3 p.m. or 4 p.m.

Local News

