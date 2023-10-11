On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Delta Center now using SeatGeek for all events, including Tool Wednesday

Oct 11, 2023, 10:08 AM | Updated: 10:20 am

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 04: Adam Jones and Maynard Keenan of Tool performs onstage during the 2017 Gov...

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 04: Adam Jones and Maynard Keenan of Tool performs onstage during the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 3 at Randall's Island on June 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Big changes have arrived to the Delta Center ticketing that will impact fans for all events there, such as Utah Jazz games and Wednesday night’s Tool concert.

Fans who purchased tickets in June for the alternative rock / progressive metal concert Wednesday night will be among the first to experience the conversion from a previous ticketing service to SeatGeek. Ticket buyers have had a series of emails telling them about the change with serious subject lines such as: “! Action Required — Your TOOL Tickets are now in SeatGeek”

So ticket holders, it’s not spam, it’s not a scam, you’ll need to get the SeatGeek app. The same procedures will be needed for Christian Nodal on Oct. 13 and SZA Oct. 19 and events after.

This is a big change for the arena that has hosted sporting events from Olympic competitions to the NBA All-Star Game to some of the biggest bands on the planet.

There are only a handful of tickets remaining to see Tool, ranging from $94 to $149, plus fees, per ticket, but the box office opens at 1 p.m., according to a Delta Center spokeswoman. And at the in-person box office, the venue will station ambassadors to help patrons download the app and arrange for SeatGeek e-tickets needed to enter the area.

That’s at the Delta Center’s Gate 5, the one with the massive Jazz note statue outside. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show at 7:30 p.m., giving attendees and the venue, time to help make the change for those who ignored or didn’t see emails.

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 04: Adam Jones of Tool performs onstage during the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival – Day 3 at Randall’s Island on June 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

“The calendar ahead at Delta Center includes not only the 50th season of Jazz basketball, but some of the biggest performers and events we’ve seen to date, including Tool Wednesday night,” Mark Powell, senior vice president of events at Delta Center said. “As we continue to bring new and exciting entertainment to Salt Lake City, we look forward to our partnership with SeatGeek.”

Not only have the frequent emails been sent to ticket holders, but at DeltaCenter.com/events/tool/ there is a link to manage the account.

In an age of scams and spam, with patrons trained to be cautious, the venue and fans may face challenges on Wednesday.

The Tool stop in Salt Lake is the fifth on the current for the Grammy Award-winning quartet that continues Thursday in Idaho Falls and concludes Nov. 21 in Toronto. This week the band announced more tour dates for early next year.

The band’s last album, “Fear Inoculum” was released in August 2019.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

FILE - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) building in Washington, on Jan. 28, 2015. The Federal Tra...

Josh Boak

FTC proposes a ban on ‘junk fees’ and says hidden charges push up prices

The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday proposed a rule to ban any hidden and bogus “junk” fees, which can mask the total cost of concert tickets, hotel rooms and utility bills.

4 hours ago

Signage is displayed during a special influencer screening of "The Exorcist: Believer" hosted by Ty...

Andrew Dalton, AP Entertainment Writer

‘The Exorcist: Believer’ takes possession of box office with $27.2 million opening

“The Exorcist: Believer” took possession of the weekend box office with a North American opening of $27.2 million.

3 days ago

Barbieland neighborhood in Daybreak...

Brianna Chavez

Daybreak residents turn their street into ‘Barbieland’ for Halloween

It's no secret Utahns go all out for Halloween. A group of neighbors in South Jordan are opting for the traditional haunted house and choosing the Barbie Dream House instead.

5 days ago

L-R: Zuma (voiced by Shayle Simons), Rocky (voiced by Callum Shoniker), Skye (voiced by Lilly Bartl...

Associated Press

‘PAW Patrol’ shows bark at box office while ‘The Creator’ and ‘Dumb Money’ disappoint

After several quiet weeks in movie theaters, four films entered wide release over the weekend. “

10 days ago

The Osmonds: Faith, Family, and Fame is a documentary celebrating the amazing contributions the Osm...

Carole Mikita

The Osmonds: Faith, Family and Fame

The Osmonds is a documentary that gives a behind-the-scenes look inside the iconic Osmond Family. Through rare archival footage and interviews, the segment is a tribute and celebration of the remarkable contributions the family made to music, entertainment, and the world at large.

10 days ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Sphere lights up during the venue's grand opening on September 29...

Jonathan Landrum Jr., AP Entertainment Writer

U2 concert uses stunning visuals to open massive Sphere venue in Las Vegas

Two helicopters zoomed through the starlit skies before producing spotlights over a Las Vegas desert and U2 frontman Bono, who kneeled to ground while singing “Vertigo.”

11 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Delta Center now using SeatGeek for all events, including Tool Wednesday