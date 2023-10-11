Delta Center now using SeatGeek for all events, including Tool Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY — Big changes have arrived to the Delta Center ticketing that will impact fans for all events there, such as Utah Jazz games and Wednesday night’s Tool concert.

Fans who purchased tickets in June for the alternative rock / progressive metal concert Wednesday night will be among the first to experience the conversion from a previous ticketing service to SeatGeek. Ticket buyers have had a series of emails telling them about the change with serious subject lines such as: “! Action Required — Your TOOL Tickets are now in SeatGeek”

So ticket holders, it’s not spam, it’s not a scam, you’ll need to get the SeatGeek app. The same procedures will be needed for Christian Nodal on Oct. 13 and SZA Oct. 19 and events after.

This is a big change for the arena that has hosted sporting events from Olympic competitions to the NBA All-Star Game to some of the biggest bands on the planet.

There are only a handful of tickets remaining to see Tool, ranging from $94 to $149, plus fees, per ticket, but the box office opens at 1 p.m., according to a Delta Center spokeswoman. And at the in-person box office, the venue will station ambassadors to help patrons download the app and arrange for SeatGeek e-tickets needed to enter the area.

That’s at the Delta Center’s Gate 5, the one with the massive Jazz note statue outside. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show at 7:30 p.m., giving attendees and the venue, time to help make the change for those who ignored or didn’t see emails.

“The calendar ahead at Delta Center includes not only the 50th season of Jazz basketball, but some of the biggest performers and events we’ve seen to date, including Tool Wednesday night,” Mark Powell, senior vice president of events at Delta Center said. “As we continue to bring new and exciting entertainment to Salt Lake City, we look forward to our partnership with SeatGeek.”

Not only have the frequent emails been sent to ticket holders, but at DeltaCenter.com/events/tool/ there is a link to manage the account.

SeatGeek is the new Official Ticketing Partner of the Utah Jazz and Delta Center! This means that even though you bought tickets in a Ticketmaster account, you must move those to SeatGeek in order to gain entry to any event at Delta Center.

In an age of scams and spam, with patrons trained to be cautious, the venue and fans may face challenges on Wednesday.

The Tool stop in Salt Lake is the fifth on the current for the Grammy Award-winning quartet that continues Thursday in Idaho Falls and concludes Nov. 21 in Toronto. This week the band announced more tour dates for early next year.

The band’s last album, “Fear Inoculum” was released in August 2019.