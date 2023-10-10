On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
South Clearfield Elementary went on lockout due to possible gun sighting

Oct 10, 2023, 4:32 PM | Updated: 4:33 pm

A Clearfield City police truck is in the snow...

FILE: South Clearfield Elementary was placed on lockout for a short time Tuesday. (Clearfield City Police Department)

(Clearfield City Police Department)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

CLEARFIELD — South Clearfield Elementary was placed on a lockout for a short period of time on Tuesday after suspicious activity was reported at a nearby park.

Clearfield police say they received a call from a school administrator around 12 p.m. They say a student informed a teacher that they saw other juveniles sitting at the nearby Fisher Park with a firearm.

Because of the possible threat, the school was placed on lockout protocol.

According to police, Clearfield police officers responded to the area and found no signs of criminal activity. However, they did locate the three juveniles who were reported to have had the gun.

Police say no gun or evidence of a gun was found and juveniles were released to their parents. Additionally, police say the juveniles and their parents were cooperative.

According to police, the juveniles possessed large vape mods that could have been confused for a weapon.

Security from Davis School District and administration were on the scene to help with the investigation.

