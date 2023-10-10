KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2023 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 10

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – Week 9 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books, and there is some shake-up in the KSL Sports Rewind Top 25.

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind released the Top 25 rankings heading into Week 10 of the football season.

Here are the top 25 rankings entering Week 10 voted by the Rewind Sports Network (previous ranking included). For a full recap of the Top 25, check out the video at the top of the story.

KSL Sports Rewind Top 25 High School Football Poll Heading Into Week 10

Dropped out of Top 25: Lone Peak

25. Herriman Mustangs, 5-4, 2-2 Region 2 (Unranked)

Previous Result: Win at Copper Hills, 42-8.

Next Up: @ No. 1 Corner Canyon on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

24. San Juan Broncos, 9-0, 4-0 2A South (#25)

Previous Result: Win at Delta, 69-13.

Next Up: Bye Week.

23. Granger Lancers, 6-3, 4-0 Region 4 (#24)

Previous Result: Win at Cyprus, 49-0.

Next Up: vs. Hunter on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:00 PM.

22. Box Elder Bees, 7-2, 4-2 Region 5 (#18)

Previous Result: Loss at Woods Cross, 17-12.

Next Up: vs. Bonneville on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

21. Bingham Miners, 4-5, 3-1 Region 2 (#15)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 1 Corner Canyon, 38-3.

Next Up: vs. No. 6 Mountain Ridge on Friday, October 13 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

20. Alta Hawks, 6-3, 3-3 Region 6 (#21)

Previous Result: Win at Skyline, 43-0.

Next Up: @ Cedar Valley on Friday, October 13 at 7:00 PM.

19. Olympus Titans, 5-3, 3-2 Region 6 (#23)

Previous Result: Win vs. Highland, 37-7.

Next Up: @ Skyline on Thursday, October 12 at 7:00 PM.

18. Provo Bulldogs, 7-2, 5-0 Region 8 (#22)

Previous Result: Win vs. Uintah, 42-8.

Next Up: @ Mountain View on Friday, October 13 at 7:00 PM.

17. Ridgeline Riverhawks, 8-1, 3-1 Region 11 (#17)

Previous Result: Win vs. Bear River, 42-28.

Next Up: @ Orem on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:00 PM.

16. Roy Royals, 7-2, 5-1 Region 5 (#20)

Previous Result: Win at Bountiful, 26-14.

Next Up: vs. Northridge on Thursday, October 12 at 7:00 PM.

15. Sky View Bobcats, 9-0, 5-0 Region 11 (#16)

Previous Result: Win at Mountain Crest, 27-14.

Next Up: Bye Week.

14. Springville Red Devils, 7-2, 4-1 Region 7 (#14)

Previous Result: Win vs. Orem, 28-21.

Next Up: @ No. 10 Park City on Friday, October 13 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

13. Davis Darts, 8-1, 4-0 Region 1 (#12)

Previous Result: Win at Farmington, 36-35.

Next Up: vs. No. 11 Syracuse on Thursday, October 12 at 7:00 PM, the Game Night Live Game of the Week on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

12. Brighton Bengals, 7-2, 4-1 Region 6 (#11)

Previous Result: Win vs. Queen Creek (AZ), 45-21.

Next Up: @ No. 9 West on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

11. Syracuse Titans, 7-2, 3-1 Region 1 (#13)

Previous Result: Win at Layton, 45-0.

Next Up: @ No. 13 Davis on Thursday, October 12 at 7:00 PM, the Game Night Live Game of the Week on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

10. Park City Miners, 9-0, 6-0 Region 10 (#8)

Previous Result: Win at Tooele, 52-21.

Next Up: vs. No. 14 Springville on Friday, October 13 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

9. West Panthers, 5-3, 5-0 Region 6 (#10)

Previous Result: Win vs. East, 33-16.

Next Up: vs. No. 12 Brighton on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

8. Lehi Pioneers, 7-2, 3-1 Region 3 (#9)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 19 Lehi, 34-24.

Next Up: @ No. 2 Pleasant Grove on Friday, October 13 at 7:00 PM.

7. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs, 8-1, 5-0 Region 9 (#7)

Previous Result: Win vs. Pine View, 63-9.

Next Up: vs. Dixie on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

6. Mountain Ridge Sentinels, 7-1, 3-1 Region 2 (#6)

Previous Result: Win vs. Riverton, 34-9.

Next Up: @ No. 21 Bingham on Friday, October 13 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

5. Skyridge Falcons, 8-1, 3-1 Region 3 (#2)

Previous Result: Loss vs. No. 5 Pleasant Grove, 34-31 in OT.

Next Up: @ No. 3 American Fork on Friday, October 13 at 7:00 PM.

4. Timpview Thunderbirds, 7-2, 5-0 Region 7 (#3)

Previous Result: Win at Maple Mountain, 42-20.

Next Up: Bye Week.

3. American Fork Cavemen, 8-1, 3-1 Region 3 (#4)

Previous Result: Win at Westlake, 38-7.

Next Up: vs. No. 5 Skyridge on Friday, October 13 at 7:00 PM.

2. Pleasant Grove Vikings, 8-1, 3-1 Region 3 (#5)

Previous Result: Win at No. 2 Skyridge, 34-31 in OT.

Next Up: vs. No. 8 Lehi on Friday, October 13 at 7:00 PM.

1. Corner Canyon Chargers, 8-1, 4-0 Region 2 (#1)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 15 Bingham, 38-3.

Next Up: vs. No. 25 Herriman on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

About KSL Sports Rewind

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.

KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.

Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.

Game Night Live

Each week, Jeremiah Jensen, Stevenson Sylvester, and Mariluz Cook broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.

Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports anchor and reporter who has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.

Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He recently won a regional Emmy and UBEE awards for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.

Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker who played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.

The Game Night Live Game of the Week will be at Davis High School, where the Darts will host the Syracuse Titans. Kickoff is at 7:00 PM MT on Thursday, October 12. The game will be streamed on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

OC: Everyone Wants Utah QB Cam Rising To Play, Why Is There So Much Confusion?

Let’s get some things straight, for starters. Cam Rising wants to play. Kyle Whittingham wants him to play. Andy Ludwig wants him to play.

51 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Looking To ‘Break Stigma’ Of Day Game Struggles At TCU

The stats don't lie, BYU football performs better at night than in the day. Now they have a chance to correct that this week against TCU.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Power Rankings: Oregon, Washington Gear Up For Conference Showdown

The Pac-12 power rankings are about to get interesting as Oregon and Washington gear up for the conference's first big showdown of 2023.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Depth Chart For TCU Week

BYU's latest depth chart heading into the bye week has three slight changes.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Face Clippers In Preseason Rematch

NBA fans in Seattle will get a chance to watch the Utah Jazz take on the Los Angeles Clippers in a preseason rematch on Tuesday night.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12, PAC-12 Power Poll Week Seven

The college football season is fully underway and that means it’s time for week seven of the Big 12, PAC-12 Power Poll.

5 hours ago

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2023 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 10