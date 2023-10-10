On the Site:
Jazz Notes: What Do NBA GMs Think About Utah Jazz?

Oct 10, 2023, 5:15 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Each year, NBA general managers answer a series of questions about various NBA topics. What do NBA GMs think about the Utah Jazz?

On the Jazz Notes podcast, Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt discussed the NBA General Manager survey.

NBA GM Survey and the Utah Jazz

There were a lot of answers that even casual NBA fans could have come up with.

Most people can acknowledge that Nikola Jokic is the best center in the league and Steph Curry causes opposing coaches to make a lot of adjustments.

But, there were some interesting points in the survey. Including some surrounding the Utah Jazz.

NBA GMs believe that the Oklahoma City Thunder will be the most improved team next season. The Jazz didn’t make the top five for this category, but they did receive votes.

With one of the youngest rosters in the league, a jump into postseason contention doesn’t seem too far-fetched for Utah.

Speaking of the young guys, Keyonte George was at the top of the list for being the steal of the draft. George was second, only trailing Houston’s Cam Whitmore.

Brice Sensabaugh also received votes in this category.

The Utah Jazz were also said to have the fourth-best home-court advantage in the league.

Denver, Golden State, and Sacramento made up the top three.

“It’s the right spot,” Anderson said. “The Jazz are good every year at home. They’re going to be pretty good at home again this year.”

The Jazz Notes podcast, hosted by Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt, keeps you up-to-date with Utah Jazz news from on and off the court every week. Check back on Tuesday afternoons for the latest episode!

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

