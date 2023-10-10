Jazz Notes: What Do NBA GMs Think About Utah Jazz?

SALT LAKE CITY – Each year, NBA general managers answer a series of questions about various NBA topics. What do NBA GMs think about the Utah Jazz?

On the Jazz Notes podcast, Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt discussed the NBA General Manager survey.

What was your biggest takeaway from the Jazz’s first preseason game? 🤔@BensHoops and @ChandlerHoltKSL recap the preseason opener, the NBA GM survey, and more in this week’s episode of the Jazz Notes podcast! #TakeNote #NBAPreseason pic.twitter.com/BryT4To4Ss — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 10, 2023

NBA GM Survey and the Utah Jazz

There were a lot of answers that even casual NBA fans could have come up with.

Most people can acknowledge that Nikola Jokic is the best center in the league and Steph Curry causes opposing coaches to make a lot of adjustments.

But, there were some interesting points in the survey. Including some surrounding the Utah Jazz.

20 years of GM survey history! 👀 Before the newest NBA GM Survey debuts on Oct. 10, look back at all of the predictions and winners from the past two decades! 📰: https://t.co/EemKC1shyf pic.twitter.com/2B8lXRoUL5 — NBA (@NBA) October 9, 2023

NBA GMs believe that the Oklahoma City Thunder will be the most improved team next season. The Jazz didn’t make the top five for this category, but they did receive votes.

With one of the youngest rosters in the league, a jump into postseason contention doesn’t seem too far-fetched for Utah.

Speaking of the young guys, Keyonte George was at the top of the list for being the steal of the draft. George was second, only trailing Houston’s Cam Whitmore.

Brice Sensabaugh also received votes in this category.

NBA GM’s survey on the upcoming 2023-24 season 👀 Agree with these takes? pic.twitter.com/z5K0egD16z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 10, 2023

The Utah Jazz were also said to have the fourth-best home-court advantage in the league.

Denver, Golden State, and Sacramento made up the top three.

“It’s the right spot,” Anderson said. “The Jazz are good every year at home. They’re going to be pretty good at home again this year.”

