Jordan Clarkson Finds Lauri Markkanen For Preseason Alley-Oop

SALT LAKE CITY – Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen connected on a pretty alley-oop in the first quarter of their preseason matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Clarkson who has started the season coming off the bench subbed in and quickly reconnected with the Jazz’s only All-Star last season.

The high-scoring guard attacked the paint, and appeared to be pulling up for a floater before finding Markkaney cutting to the rim for the easy dunk.

Markkanen had seven points for the Jazz in the first quarter while Clarkson had two points and one assist.

After the first quarter, the Jazz trailed Los Angeles 29-21.

Jazz Beat Clippers In Preseason Opener

The Jazz downed the Clippers 101-96 on Monday in Hawaii before traveling to Seattle for game two of their preseason series.

But while it was the Jazz who won Sunday’s preseason opener, it wasn’t until the second half when the Clippers rested their starters that the game turned in Utah’s favor.

The Clippers took a 50-43 lead into halftime before resting stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for the final two periods of the game.

Lauri Markkanen scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds in 18 minutes, but also rested in the second half, while Talen Horton-Tucker led all Jazz starters with 13 points.

The Jazz bench unit was led by guard Kris Dunn and rookie Keyonte George who combined for 25 points, 22 of which came in the second half.

George finished with 10 points despite shooting 2-9 from the floor, aided by five makes at the free-throw line.

Dunn, meanwhile, was a perfect 7-7 from the floor.

