On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jordan Clarkson Finds Lauri Markkanen For Preseason Alley-Oop

Oct 10, 2023, 8:46 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen connected on a pretty alley-oop in the first quarter of their preseason matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Clarkson who has started the season coming off the bench subbed in and quickly reconnected with the Jazz’s only All-Star last season.

The high-scoring guard attacked the paint, and appeared to be pulling up for a floater before finding Markkaney cutting to the rim for the easy dunk.

Markkanen had seven points for the Jazz in the first quarter while Clarkson had two points and one assist.

After the first quarter, the Jazz trailed Los Angeles 29-21.

Jazz Beat Clippers In Preseason Opener

The Jazz downed the Clippers 101-96 on Monday in Hawaii before traveling to Seattle for game two of their preseason series.

But while it was the Jazz who won Sunday’s preseason opener, it wasn’t until the second half when the Clippers rested their starters that the game turned in Utah’s favor.

The Clippers took a 50-43 lead into halftime before resting stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for the final two periods of the game.

Lauri Markkanen scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds in 18 minutes, but also rested in the second half, while Talen Horton-Tucker led all Jazz starters with 13 points.

The Jazz bench unit was led by guard Kris Dunn and rookie Keyonte George who combined for 25 points, 22 of which came in the second half.

George finished with 10 points despite shooting 2-9 from the floor, aided by five makes at the free-throw line.

Dunn, meanwhile, was a perfect 7-7 from the floor.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes: What Do NBA GMs Think About Utah Jazz?

Each year, NBA general managers answer a series of questions about various NBA topics. What do NBA GMs think about the Jazz?

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

OC: Everyone Wants Utah QB Cam Rising To Play, Why Is There So Much Confusion?

Let’s get some things straight, for starters. Cam Rising wants to play. Kyle Whittingham wants him to play. Andy Ludwig wants him to play.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2023 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 10

Week 9 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books, and there is some shake-up in the KSL Sports Rewind Top 25.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Looking To ‘Break Stigma’ Of Day Game Struggles At TCU

The stats don't lie, BYU football performs better at night than in the day. Now they have a chance to correct that this week against TCU.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Power Rankings: Oregon, Washington Gear Up For Conference Showdown

The Pac-12 power rankings are about to get interesting as Oregon and Washington gear up for the conference's first big showdown of 2023.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Depth Chart For TCU Week

BYU's latest depth chart heading into the bye week has three slight changes.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Jordan Clarkson Finds Lauri Markkanen For Preseason Alley-Oop