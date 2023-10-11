Ruth Todd honored at Utah Women of the Year celebration

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Business hosted a Utah Women of the Year event at the Grand America hotel Tuesday.

Among the honorees was veteran broadcast and Chief Content Officer of KSL TV’s parent company Bonneville International, Ruth Todd.

She spoke at the event and paid tribute to two women in her life who made a positive impact — her mother and her mother in law.

“Every one of us in this room stands on their shoulders,” Todd said. “They did it because they loved their families. They did it because they wanted to improve the neighborhoods and the schools.”

Women were honored for helping build Utah through things like charitable work, generating economic opportunity, providing professional education and making scientific discoveries.