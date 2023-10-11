How To Watch BYU Football Versus TCU Horned Frogs

SALT LAKE CITY – The BYU football team program faces an old Mountain West foe, TCU, for the first time as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

How to watch BYU Cougars vs. TCU Horned Frogs football game

The Horned Frogs will host the Cougars at Amon G. Carter Stadium (Capacity: 46,000) in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, October 14.

The Cougars will arrive in the Lone Star State with a 4-1 record, including 1-1 in Big 12 action. BYU lost its conference opener at Kansas and picked up its first league win at home against Cincinnati. The Cougars are coming off a bye week.

The Horned Frogs own a 3-3 record through the first six weeks of the college football season. After falling at home to the Colorado Buffaloes in Week 1, TCU won three straight games against Nicholls, Houston, and SMU. TCU has lost its last two contests (vs. West Virginia and at Iowa State).

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to watch, stream, and listen to the BYU vs. TCU football game:

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against TCU will be broadcast on ESPN. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch:

Television

ESPN

Streaming

Online

ESPN.com

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN app (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

Ways to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

Extended Pregame Coverage

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. TCU recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

BYU Cougars vs. TCU Horned Frogs

The Horned Frogs and Cougars have faced each other 11 previous times. TCU owns a 5-6 lead in the all-time series, including 2-3 on the Horned Frogs’ turf.

BYU and TCU competed against each other in the Mountain West from 2005-2011. The Cougars became FBS Independents in 2011 and TCU joined the Big 12 in 2012.

The two teams first met in 1987 and the Horned Frogs picked up a 33-12 win. BYU and TCU last played in 2011 when the Horned Frogs beat the Cougars, 38-28, at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

Early in game week, ESPN Analytics gave the Cougars a 28.0 percent chance at winning the road contest.

