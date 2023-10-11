On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

KSL Sports Rewind: Week 10 High School Football Picks

Oct 11, 2023, 9:23 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Week 10 of the high school football season is nearly here and we get ready for the jam-packed Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with KSL Sports Rewind’s picks.

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind made their picks ahead of Week 10 of the high school football season in the state of Utah.

Last week, Litster went 9-3 and is 54-37 overall, while Stewart finished Week 9 with a 7-5 record and is 59-32 overall.

For a full breakdown of each pick, check out the video at the top of the story.

Bonneville @ Box Elder

Litster: Box Elder
Stewart: Box Elder

Brighton @ West

Litster: West
Stewart: West

Ridgeline @ Orem

Litster: Orem
Stewart: Orem

Springville @ Park City

Litster: Springville
Stewart: Park City

Bountiful @ Woods Cross 

Litster: Woods Cross
Stewart: Bountiful

Ogden @ Ben Lomond

Litster: Ogden
Stewart: Ben Lomond

Mountain Ridge @ Bingham 

Litster: Bingham
Stewart: Mountain Ridge

Skyridge @ American Fork

Litster: Skyridge
Stewart: American Fork

Lehi @ Pleasant Grove

Litster: Lehi
Stewart: Pleasant Grove

Enterprise @ Beaver 

Litster: Enterprise
Stewart: Enterprise

Layton Christian @ Summit Academy 

Litster: Summit Academy
Stewart: Layton Christian

About KSL Sports Rewind

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.

KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.

Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.

Game Night Live

Each week, Jeremiah Jensen, Stevenson Sylvester, and Mariluz Cook broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.

Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports anchor and reporter who has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.

Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He recently won a regional Emmy and UBEE awards for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.

Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker who played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.

The Game Night Live Game of the Week will be at Davis High School, where the Darts will host the Syracuse Titans. Kickoff is at 7:00 PM MT on Thursday, October 12. The game will be streamed on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch BYU Football Versus TCU Horned Frogs

The BYU football team program faces an old Mountain West foe for the first time as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Sluggish Jazz Fall To Clippers In Second Preseason Meeting

The Utah Jazz looked sluggish in their second game of the preseason, falling to the Los Angeles Clippers 103-98.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Preparing For Changes At QB From TCU

TCU is expected to have a change at quarterback this Saturday. BYU's defense is preparing for a new QB.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jordan Clarkson Finds Lauri Markkanen For Preseason Alley-Oop

Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen connected on an alley-oop in the first quarter of their preseason matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Notes: What Do NBA GMs Think About Utah Jazz?

Each year, NBA general managers answer a series of questions about various NBA topics. What do NBA GMs think about the Jazz?

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

OC: Everyone Wants Utah QB Cam Rising To Play, Why Is There So Much Confusion?

Let’s get some things straight, for starters. Cam Rising wants to play. Kyle Whittingham wants him to play. Andy Ludwig wants him to play.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

KSL Sports Rewind: Week 10 High School Football Picks