On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Casey Scott gives away gas cards to a few Utah drivers

Oct 11, 2023, 12:01 PM

Casey Scott's Profile Picture

BY CASEY SCOTT


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s Wednesday, which means KSL TV’s Casey Scott surprised a few Utah drivers with free $50 gas cards!

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

White Rim Trail in Canyonlands National Park. (Ravell Call)...

Michael Houck

Washington woman dies at Canyonlands National Park

Canyonlands National Park officials say a woman was found dead on one of its trails Monday.

16 minutes ago

FILE: A glimpse into the what winter can look like in Utah. Will we see a repeat of record-breaking...

Adam Small, KSL NewsRadio

Another big Utah winter? A KSL meteorologist weighs in

Meteorologists and snow bunnies are hoping for another strong Utah winter, but what are the realistic chances of that happening again?

20 minutes ago

A view of the outside of the OSIRIS-REx sample collector. Sample material from asteroid Bennu can b...

Marcia Dunn, AP Aerospace Writer

NASA shows off its first asteroid samples delivered by a spacecraft

NASA on Wednesday showed off its first asteroid samples delivered last month by a spacecraft — the most ever returned to Earth.

1 hour ago

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 04: Adam Jones and Maynard Keenan of Tool performs onstage during the 2017 Gov...

Larry D. Curtis

Delta Center now using SeatGeek for all events, including Tool Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY — Big changes have arrived to the Delta Center ticketing that will impact fans for all events there, such as Utah Jazz games and Wednesday night’s Tool concert. Fans who purchased tickets in June for the alternative rock / progressive metal concert Wednesday night will be among the first to experience the […]

2 hours ago

UVU on Saturday hosted its 33rd annual President's Scholarship Ball, where the university announced...

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

UVU partners with Huntsman Cancer Institute, plans for ‘wellness village’ in Vineyard

UVU announced plans for a Health and Wellness Village on UVU's Vineyard campus, a partnership with the Huntsman Cancer Institute and updates on its funding campaign.

4 hours ago

Blonde woman in red jacket...

KSL TV

Ruth Todd honored at Utah Women of the Year celebration

Utah Business hosted a Utah Women of the Year event at the Grand America hotel Tuesday.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Casey Scott gives away gas cards to a few Utah drivers