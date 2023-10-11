Another big Utah winter? A KSL meteorologist weighs in

SALT LAKE CITY — Meteorologists and snow bunnies are hoping for another strong Utah winter, but what are the realistic chances of that happening again?

There’s been a lot of buzz around the El Niño weather pattern amongst the weather community. But the pattern doesn’t guarantee Utah will see a strong winter.

The experts say El Niño’s impacts reach more to the northern and southern regions of Utah. KSL Meteorologist Brett Benson previously explained Utah needs jet streams to carry active weather to the state.

What does the Farmer’s Almanac have to say?

While many meteorologists’ predictions were off last year, the Old Farmer’s Almanac, which uses less scientific methods, is predicting a “Winter Wonderland” for states like Utah.

However, KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson says there is no guarantee. “Just as for any long-range forecast, anything can still happen. We’ve had strong El Niño years where we are dry and cold.”

Matt said that based on long-range data, we are “leaning” towards an at- or above-average winter. “Warmer storms with a lot of moisture with them, a lot of subtropical influence. If we can get that going and have that spill over the Sierra Nevada and into Utah, we will have a pretty good winter.”

Carlos Artiles Fortun contributed to this story.