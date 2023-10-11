Utah High School Football 2023 Streaming Guide: Week 10
Oct 11, 2023, 11:23 AM
Here are this week’s high school sports live streams.
High School Football
Wednesday, October 11 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)
Pine View @ Snow Canyon (The Fan Sports Network)
Dixie @ Crimson Cliffs (The Fan Sports Network)
Herriman @ Corner Canyon (Charger TV)
Bonneville @ Box Elder (Beehive Sports Media)
Copper Hills @ Riverton (Riverton Hudl)
Murray @ Cottonwood (Cottonwood Hudl)
North Sanpete @ Richfield (TeamHive.live)
Thursday, October 12 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)
KSL Sports High School Football 2023 Year-In-Rewind – 6:00 PM
Game Night Live: Syracuse @ Davis
More information on how to watch Syracuse @ Davis.
Friday, October 13 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)
Bear River @ Salem Hills (Bear River Live)
Union @ Morgan (Morgan Sports Network)
Mountain Ridge @ Bingham (Bingham Hudl)
Layton Christian Academy @ Summit Academy (Summit Academy Hudl)
Grand County @ South Sevier (TeamHive.live)
Enterprise @ Beaver (TeamHive.live)
Gunnison Valley @ Millard (TeamHive.live)
Lehi @ Pleasant Grove (TeamHive.live)
Kanab @ Milford (TeamHive.live)
North Sevier @ Parowan (TeamHive.live)