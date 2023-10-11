Utah High School Football 2023 Streaming Guide: Week 10

On the Site:
Here are this week’s high school sports live streams.

High School Football

Wednesday, October 11 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)

Brighton @ West

Pine View @ Snow Canyon (The Fan Sports Network)

Dixie @ Crimson Cliffs (The Fan Sports Network)

Herriman @ Corner Canyon (Charger TV)

Bonneville @ Box Elder (Beehive Sports Media)

Copper Hills @ Riverton (Riverton Hudl)

Murray @ Cottonwood (Cottonwood Hudl)

North Sanpete @ Richfield (TeamHive.live)

Thursday, October 12 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)

KSL Sports High School Football 2023 Year-In-Rewind – 6:00 PM

Game Night Live: Syracuse @ Davis

More information on how to watch Syracuse @ Davis.

Rewind Cast: Syracuse @ Davis

Friday, October 13 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)

Springville @ Park City

Westlake @ Lone Peak

Timpanogos @ Spanish Fork

Bear River @ Salem Hills (Bear River Live)

Union @ Morgan (Morgan Sports Network)

Mountain Ridge @ Bingham (Bingham Hudl)

Layton Christian Academy @ Summit Academy (Summit Academy Hudl)

Grand County @ South Sevier (TeamHive.live)

Enterprise @ Beaver (TeamHive.live)

Juab @ Manti (TeamHive.live)

Delta @ Emery (TeamHive.live)

Gunnison Valley @ Millard (TeamHive.live)

Lehi @ Pleasant Grove (TeamHive.live)

Kanab @ Milford (TeamHive.live)

North Sevier @ Parowan (TeamHive.live)

