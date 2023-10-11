How To Watch Utah Football Vs. California Golden Bears

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes football team comes off of their bye week with a home game against the California Golden Bears on Saturday. Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up with all the action.

How to watch Utah Utes Football vs. California Golden Bears football game

The Utes host the Golden Bears at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, October 14.

RELATED: Utah Depth Chart For Cal Has Small Change At Defensive End

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to the Utah vs. Cal football game:

What channel is Utah Football on?

The Utah football game against Cal will be televised on Pac-12 Networks. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch:

Television

Pac-12 Networks

Streaming

Fubo

RELATED: Utah Football Keeps Perspective As Injuries Pile Up

Hear from Coach Whitt as he prepares to face Cal on Saturday afternoon at Rice-Eccles.@Utah_Football | #GoUtes — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) October 9, 2023

Mobile/Streaming Devices

Pac-12 Now App

KSL Sports Zone

A Pregame Show and Postgame Show will run on the KSL Sports Zone.

Online

KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like how to watch Utah Football? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.