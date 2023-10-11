On the Site:
How To Watch Utah Football Vs. California Golden Bears

Oct 11, 2023, 11:26 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes football team comes off of their bye week with a home game against the California Golden Bears on Saturday. Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up with all the action.

How to watch Utah Utes Football vs. California Golden Bears football game

The Utes host the Golden Bears at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, October 14.

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to the Utah vs. Cal football game:

What channel is Utah Football on?

The Utah football game against Cal will be televised on Pac-12 Networks. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch:

Television

Pac-12 Networks

Streaming

Fubo

Mobile/Streaming Devices

Pac-12 Now App

KSL Sports Zone

A Pregame Show and Postgame Show will run on the KSL Sports Zone.

Online

KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

