Washington woman dies at Canyonlands National Park
Oct 11, 2023, 11:50 AM
(Ravell Call)
CANYONLANDS NATIONAL PARK, Grand County — Canyonlands National Park officials say a woman was found dead on one of its trails Monday.
According to the park’s press release, the Grand County Dispatch received a report of an unresponsive person at Grand View Point.
Park officials say first responders performed CPR, but the life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.
Officials say the woman was a 63-year-old from Washington. No details about what led to her death were released.
National Park Service rangers, Grand County EMS, and Classic Air Medical personnel responded to this incident.