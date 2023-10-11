Washington woman dies at Canyonlands National Park

CANYONLANDS NATIONAL PARK, Grand County — Canyonlands National Park officials say a woman was found dead on one of its trails Monday.

According to the park’s press release, the Grand County Dispatch received a report of an unresponsive person at Grand View Point.

Park officials say first responders performed CPR, but the life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

Officials say the woman was a 63-year-old from Washington. No details about what led to her death were released.

National Park Service rangers, Grand County EMS, and Classic Air Medical personnel responded to this incident.