Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #9 Carlos Boozer

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players has reached single digits and coming in at number nine is forward Carlos Boozer.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 50th season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Carlos Boozer’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 9 – Carlos Boozer

Acquired by the Jazz as a free agent under unusual circumstances in 2004, Boozer is the best free agent signing in franchise history.

Though plagued by injuries during his six seasons in Utah, Boozer was extremely productive when he was on the floor averaging 19.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.0 steals in 354 appearances with the team.

Boozer is the first player on this list to be named to multiple All-Star teams as a member of the Jazz and won a gold medal for Team USA in 2008 at the Beijing Olympics while calling Utah home.



The forward’s best season in Utah came in 2008 when he was named to the All-NBA Third Team while appearing in 81 of a possible 82 games, and averaging 21.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists.

The Jazz qualified for the playoffs in Boozer’s final four seasons in Utah, including a run to the Western Conference Playoffs in 2007.

Boozer ranks among the Jazz’s top 10 all-time leaders in field goals (ninth), defensive rebounds (seventh), triple-doubles (fifth), field goal percentage (third), minutes per game (eighth), points per game (sixth), rebounds per game (third), and PER (fifth).

