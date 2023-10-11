On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #9 Carlos Boozer

Oct 11, 2023, 11:44 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports’ 50 greatest Utah Jazz players has reached single digits and coming in at number nine is forward Carlos Boozer.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 50th season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Carlos Boozer’s career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 9 – Carlos Boozer

Acquired by the Jazz as a free agent under unusual circumstances in 2004, Boozer is the best free agent signing in franchise history.

Though plagued by injuries during his six seasons in Utah, Boozer was extremely productive when he was on the floor averaging 19.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.0 steals in 354 appearances with the team.

Boozer is the first player on this list to be named to multiple All-Star teams as a member of the Jazz and won a gold medal for Team USA in 2008 at the Beijing Olympics while calling Utah home.


The forward’s best season in Utah came in 2008 when he was named to the All-NBA Third Team while appearing in 81 of a possible 82 games, and averaging 21.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists.

The Jazz qualified for the playoffs in Boozer’s final four seasons in Utah, including a run to the Western Conference Playoffs in 2007.

Boozer ranks among the Jazz’s top 10 all-time leaders in field goals (ninth), defensive rebounds (seventh), triple-doubles (fifth), field goal percentage (third), minutes per game (eighth), points per game (sixth), rebounds per game (third), and PER (fifth).

Follow the rest of the Jazz 50 countdown with Jake and Ben Monday through Friday at 11:30 leading up to the opening day of the regular season. You can see the full list here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Golden Knights Raise Stanley Cup Banner, Beat Kraken 4-1 In Opener

The Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights beat Seattle, 4-1, in the season opener on Tuesday night after a banner-raising ceremony.

28 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah Football Vs. California Golden Bears

Utah football comes off of their bye week with a home game against California. Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen.

40 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah High School Football 2023 Streaming Guide: Week 10

Week 10 streaming schedule for the 2023 high school football season on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

42 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: Week 10 High School Football Picks

Week 10 of the high school football season is nearly here and we get ready for the jam-packed week with KSL Sports Rewind's picks.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch BYU Football Versus TCU Horned Frogs

The BYU football team program faces an old Mountain West foe for the first time as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Sluggish Jazz Fall To Clippers In Second Preseason Meeting

The Utah Jazz looked sluggish in their second game of the preseason, falling to the Los Angeles Clippers 103-98.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #9 Carlos Boozer