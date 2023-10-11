On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Man shot and killed by deputies after reporting self-inflicted wound

Oct 11, 2023, 2:56 PM | Updated: 5:23 pm

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSLTV.com

FAIRFIELD, Utah County — A man, who police say brandished a gun, was shot and killed by deputies responding to a call for a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a spokesman from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Garrett Dutson said the deputies responded to the call and fired at the man when he “brandished” a firearm. The man who was shot died at the scene, despite life-saving efforts. Dutson said CPR was administered to the man and an air helicopter was called, but the man did not survive.

Dutson had few other details about the shooting that is under investigation by another police agency. It was not clear if the man genuinely had a self-inflicted wound as he reported at approximately 11:17 a.m.

The shooting victim was not identified. The deputies who responded were not identified.

The shooting was on a road in proximity of Fairfield, a city with a population of 161 people for the 2021 census.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Eliza Pace and Mary Culbertson contributed to this report.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

West High School (Michael Locklear, KSL TV)...

Mary Culbertson

One student injured in altercation at West High; police investigating

A student was injured at West High School after a fight broke out, causing a police investigation and the student to be sent to the hospital.

34 seconds ago

The front of Juan Diego Catholic High School in Draper, Utah. (Ben B. Braun/Deseret News)...

Amy Donaldson, KSL Podcasts and Debbie Worthen, KSL TV

Investigators reopen case involving complaints against Juan Diego High coach

The district attorney has asked Draper police to reopen an investigation into a Juan Diego High football coach after parents have complained about his behavior.

51 minutes ago

FILE: Chick-fil-A restaurant. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)...

Michael Houck

Electrician killed after being shocked in Riverton Chick-fil-A

An electrician working at a Chick-fil-A was electrocuted Wednesday afternoon, Riverton city officials say.

2 hours ago

Tim Ballard, founder and former CEO of Operation Underground Railroad, speaks at an O.U.R. event. A...

Lindsay Aerts and Becky Bruce, KSL NewsRadio

The ‘couples ruse’ revisited: New accusations against Tim Ballard

A second lawsuit has been filed against Tim Ballard, this time from a couple who blames their separation was caused by Ballard's "couples ruse" and "spiritual manipulation".

2 hours ago

FILE- A line of Holstein dairy cows feed through a fence at a dairy farm outside Jerome, Idaho, on ...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

SLC health officials urge caution as people report illness due to drinking raw milk

Health officials in Utah have identified 14 people with campylobacteriosis, an illness associated with drinking milk that is unpasteurized.

4 hours ago

(Derek Petersen, KSL TV)...

Casey Scott

Casey Scott gives away gas cards to a few Utah drivers

It's Wednesday, which means KSL TV's Casey Scott surprised a few Utah drivers with free $50 gas cards!

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Man shot and killed by deputies after reporting self-inflicted wound