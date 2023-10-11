Man shot and killed by deputies after reporting self-inflicted wound

FAIRFIELD, Utah County — A man, who police say brandished a gun, was shot and killed by deputies responding to a call for a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a spokesman from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Garrett Dutson said the deputies responded to the call and fired at the man when he “brandished” a firearm. The man who was shot died at the scene, despite life-saving efforts. Dutson said CPR was administered to the man and an air helicopter was called, but the man did not survive.

Dutson had few other details about the shooting that is under investigation by another police agency. It was not clear if the man genuinely had a self-inflicted wound as he reported at approximately 11:17 a.m.

The shooting victim was not identified. The deputies who responded were not identified.

The shooting was on a road in proximity of Fairfield, a city with a population of 161 people for the 2021 census.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.



Eliza Pace and Mary Culbertson contributed to this report.