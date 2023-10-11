Utah Football Unveils Uniforms To Be Worn Against California

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Football took to social media to show off the uniforms they will wear against the California Golden Bears this Saturday.

The Utes will wear all black with the black ‘Ute Proud’ helmets.

The game against the Cal will be Utah’s annual celebration of the relationship between the university and the Ute Indian Tribe.

Utah will pull out its black uniforms for the first time this season.

Despite being on a bye week, Utah climbed up two spots in the AP poll. They sat at 18 after the loss to Oregon State and now hold No. 16.

Utah hosts California in Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, October 14 at 1:00 p.m. (MDT).

Utah Football Keeps Perspective As Injuries Pile Up

Utah football has been put through the ringer with injuries in 2023, but it pales in comparison to prior adversities they have faced.

On September 29 after a game where very little went right for the Utes- particularly on offense, head coach Kyle Whittingham said the most important thing moving into the BYE week was that the team stayed together.

On October 9, wide receiver Devaughn Vele gave the ultimate mic-drop answer as to why Utah football is still committed to each other and still determined to work together through their deficiencies.

“That’s a great thing you bring up,” Vele said after Monday’s practice. “I feel like if we didn’t have the whole situation with Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan- the adversity that we faced like that, that we wouldn’t handle this as well as we are right now. I don’t feel like guys are necessarily turning against each other. It’s more so that we expect better play out of everybody and that is what we expect as a team. Everybody is pushing everybody. Especially on the offensive side.”

Vele continued that the players are doing everything in their power to make things right and continue toward their goals for 2023 while also remembering to continue being 22% better and love each other through the trying times.

