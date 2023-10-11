On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

One student injured in altercation at West High; police investigating

Oct 11, 2023, 5:24 PM | Updated: 5:52 pm

West High School (Michael Locklear, KSL TV)...

West High School (Michael Locklear, KSL TV)

(Michael Locklear, KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A student at West High School was injured and taken to the hospital on Tuesday after a fight broke out between a group of students.

The principal of West High School, Dr. Jared Wright sent out a statement to parents informing them of the event.

“Today, an on-campus altercation occurred involving a small group of students. Regrettably, one student sustained injuries and was promptly transported to the hospital for medical care,” Wright said.

The number of students involved and the identity of the injured student are not expected to be released, although police stated that the group of students knew each other. It is unclear how the student obtained the injuries, but they were non-life threatening.

Wright did say there were a number of law enforcement officials on campus. He reminded students and parents that counselors are available for any student that might need to speak about the event.

The event is being investigated by police.

Local News

