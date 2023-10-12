Two teens hospitalized after being shot in Ogden

OGDEN — Two teens were sent to the hospital after being shot Tuesday night, Ogden police say.

Ogden police told KSL that they received reports of gunshots in the area of the 600 block of Cross Street at approximately 10:42 p.m.

“When police arrived in the area, they found that there were two juvenile males, ages 14 and 16, who had sustained gunshot wounds,” stated the Ogden police statement.



First responders began first aid to the teenagers, and both victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ogden police say the shooting was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.